Baraboo residents stand with Ukraine

On what was otherwise a gloomy day, sunflowers and bright yellow and blue flags filled the sidewalks of Baraboo.

Around 50 residents gathered Saturday morning at the Al Ringling Brewery, buying tee shirts and making donations to support the people of Ukraine.

Speakers addressed the crowd, including Steve Argo, co-organizer of the event.

Argo said that there would likely be an additional fundraiser event in the next couple of months, adding that he and other organizers are prepared to do whatever it takes to continue their support of the Ukrainian people.

“What’s happening over there is going to take a tremendous amount of commitment and lifting on our part,” said Argo.

Argo and co-organizer Brandon Scott partnered with Team Rubicon, a humanitarian group comprised of veterans and first responders. Many members of Team Rubicon are currently in Ukraine, providing medical care for vulnerable populations in Lviv, Ukraine. All funds raised Saturday will be sent to Team Rubicon to bolster their efforts.

“[Team Rubicon members] are in this for the long haul,” said Argo.

Baraboo mayor Rob Nelson added that the distance between Baraboo and Ukraine can make those trying to help in the area feel powerless. Community member Dimitry ___ carries a different type of concern.

___ was born and raised in Ukraine, he still has family in the country. His mother made it to the U.S. just last week, but not without difficulty.

“She made a long journey,” he said. “There are no flights in and out.”

Dimitry estimated the trip to have been over 36 hours.

He says he’s grateful that he, his mother and his daughter are safe, but those who are still in Ukraine are on his mind.

“I pray every day for their safety, for families to be reunited,” he said.

Mayor Nelson added that along with Dimitry, there are many other community members with Ukrainian heritage. Some residents also have Russian ancestry, which Nelson says may be contributing to poor treatment.

“I’ve heard stories of people with Russian names or Russian accents getting abused … because of their heritage or ethnicity,” he said. “There’s no place for that here. We’re all in this together whether we like it or not.”

David Considine, District 81 assemblyman, added that the unity and solidarity of Saturday’s event needs to be extended further.

“I am extremely proud of this community and the way we endorse and accept each other,” said Considine. However, he noted that improvements could be made.

“In the past two years we’ve become somewhat divisive and judgy,” he said.

“We’re here to be unite with Ukraine but i think we’re also here to be united with each other.”

Community members seemed to do just that, uniting through falling snow and slippery sidewalks, many carrying signs. Mayor Nelson said the cold and dampness were small deterrents in the grand scheme of things, though. Addressing the crowd in the brewery, he made his point on the conditions.

“Probably everyone in this room woke up in a warm house this morning. None of us are too worried about the roof of this building getting blown off by a bomb in the next half hour. How many people in Ukraine can say those same things today?”