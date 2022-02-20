Baraboo’s Flapjacks for Farmers shines light on farmers

The Baraboo High School Cafeteria was full of people Saturday morning to help raise funds for the Baraboo Fire Department and farmers in Kentucky at Flapjacks for Farmers.

“This event is to shine a light on the farmers in our community,” Kristi Puntney said. “We are raising awareness for agriculture in Baraboo.”

Puntney is a Baraboo Ag teacher and FFA Advisor said the event had a great turnout as people continue to come in throughout the morning.

Puntney said all proceeds from the fundraising event will be split in half going to the Baraboo Fire Department and farmers in Kentucky affected by storms last year.

“The Baraboo Fire Department will use the funds to help train with their new grain bin rescue equipment,” Puntney said.

Connor Dix and his father Aaron enjoyed their breakfast adding they were both happy to support the FFA.

“We really want to show farmers and other in agricultures that they’re appreciated by Baraboo FFA, the alumni and other community members,” Puntney said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.