Baraboo zoo employees monitoring birds for avian flu

Baraboo’s Oschner Park Zoo is responsible for a plethora of different animals. Currently, though, employees are devoting a little extra attention to the zoo’s winged creatures.

The zoo is home to 17 birds, including emus, ducks, and geese, all of whom are being closely monitored by staff for a highly contagious strain of avian flu currently spreading among Wisconsin’s wild bird populations.

The strain, EA H5N1, has been confirmed in several species throughout the state. The DNR reported that while it doesn’t mean imminent danger for the wild birds who carry it, it can be deadly for domesticated birds in places like zoos and farms, already resulting in the euthanizing of nearly three million chickens on a Jefferson County farm.

According to Mike Hardy, Baraboo’s parks recreation, and forestry director, concerns over avian flu aren’t unique for Zoo employees.

“It’s something that we look into every year,” he said. “We kind of heightened our concerns on it.”

Due to the lack of roof over much of Oschner, staff have to be extra vigilant with flying creatures, Hardy added.

“It’s an open zoo,” he said. “Any bird can fly overhead or fly into the zoo and possibly pass on any viruses.”

A veterinarian recently conducted annual wellness checks on each animal in the zoo, and all were given a “clean bill of health,” according to Zoo manager Katie Gries. Along with annual vet checkups and vaccinations, the zoo’s mitigation efforts against avian flu include staff monitoring the bird enclosures for any symptoms of illness, as well as a thorough education on bird diseases for all employees. Since the disease primarily impacts water fowl, chickens, and wild cranes, Gries said those species have been getting a little extra attention recently.

“We are just continuing our practices of being cautious and monitoring,” said Gries. “So far so good, knock on wood we haven’t had any issues”