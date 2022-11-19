Beyond Blessed: Pantry volunteers catch their breath after high turnout for Thanksgiving meal

Throughout Wisconsin, families are preparing to gather for Thanksgiving, selecting tablecloths, coordinating travels to be with friends and family.

For those who can’t afford the grocery store meal fixings, though, the holiday can be challenging. Helping to alleviate the financial strain around the food-centric celebration are local food pantries and community organizations.

At Beyond Blessed Food Pantry in Baraboo, Thanksgiving came on Nov. 16 to a crowd of 649 families where around 600 had initially been expected. While need has increased steadily over the last year, Executive Director Shannon Howley says she was in a bit of shock over the sheer volume of people she and her volunteer team served Wednesday.

“I keep trying to convince myself it was real,” said Howley.

She added that typically, Beyond Blessed sees an increase of 100-150 households, so accommodating more mouths to feed isn’t a new concept for the pantry.

She attributes the increased need she’s witnessed to a number of factors, with rising costs being one of the main culprits.

“There’s far more people that are struggling now than there was even at the height of the pandemic,” she said. “Between gas and groceries and life I think we’re seeing a higher need across the board.”

By offering holiday meals on Thanksgiving and Christmas, Howley says she hopes to provide struggling community members with a bit of familiarity, allowing them to enjoy a warm meal and a sense of togetherness free of charge.

“If we offer it, it gives them a way to still have the normalcy and they don’t have to pay for it,” she said.

Just as need has risen among community members, pantry volunteers, too, are feeling the pinch. Howley, exhausted after a “ very long week” of preparing and serving, is already having to plan for the upcoming Christmas meal.

“Getting anything at this point has been a little bit more challenging than it has been in years past,” she said. “We have to start earlier and go out farther to try to get what we need.”

While Second Harvest food pantry and the local Walmart have been of help in filling the resource gaps, Howley says collecting enough food for community members has been difficult.

Beside her in her efforts is a large volunteer staff, particularly in “all hands on deck” situations like Thanksgiving. Distributing food that day were 35 volunteers in the daytime, and 45 more at night, which is slightly more than what a typical Wednesday at the pantry looks like: 25-30 morning volunteers, 30-35 at night.

“I’ve really had to work hard to get enough food,” she said. “Just trying to make sure that we had enough turkeys.”

Anyone interested in offering their support to Beyond Blessed can send funds via mail to P.O. Box 613 in Wisconsin Dells, 53965, or visit the pantry website, www.bbpantry.org.