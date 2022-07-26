Community Flowers project brings art to Culver Community Park

A Prairie Du Sac arts nonprofit is planning to bring a palette of colors to a new park in the area.

Culver Community Park is currently under construction, but Prairie Du Sac Parks officials say the 67-acre stretch will comprise many multi-use athletic fields, a skate park, and many other amenities for the community. Adding to the park’s aesthetic appeal is Community Flowers, an August 2nd event that allows community members to gather in the park and paint flower statues to decorate the land.

The event, which will run from 5-8 p.m. is hosted by River Arts Inc., an arts-based organization in the area in collaboration with Polliwog Studio, another local arts group with specific focus on murals and graphic design.

According to River Arts Inc. Executive Director Lindsey Giese, events like Community Flowers are what River Arts Inc. is all about.

“We love collaborating with our community,” said Giese. “The idea is that the community can come together and be a part of painting all of these flower sculptures”, she said.

In total, the organization has 48 flowers for attendees to paint, adding up to 96 sides as the sculptures are open-faced. The “paint-by-numbers” style of the painting event, said Giese, will allow local painters to spend as much or as little time as they want making their mark on the park. The event is free of charge and open to the public, so there is an added layer of freedom within the guidelines, and no experience is necessary, she said.

“It’s kind of anything goes,” Giese said. “The more people who are involved in the creation of Culver Park the more special the place will be and the more connection.”

Helping to make Community Flowers possible is a $5,000 grant from the Sauk County Extension Education, Arts, & Culture Committee and Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.

“Without that grant we just wouldn’t be able to do the project at all,” said Giese.

For those who cannot make it to the event, the option is open to pick up a flower and some paint to take home.

More information is available on the River Arts Inc. website.