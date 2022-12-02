DOJ grants reimburse schools in Sauk, Columbia counties for critical incident mapping costs

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has awarded critical incident mapping grants through the Office Of School Safety (OSS) to 96 schools throughout the state.

The funds are a part of a 2021 program seeking to create detailed maps of school facilities, providing administrators and first responders with a digital version of each building’s layout to reference in emergency situations.

Among the districts selected for the Act 109 funds was Fall River, where Superintendent Dennis Birr says the mapping will provide familiarity to outside first responders in situations when time is of the essence, such as fires or threats of violence.

“Our local police, the Fall River law enforcement and fire department have a pretty good idea of our building, but if something bad goes on you’re going to have people coming from other jurisdictions,” he said. “They will be much more informed of where they need to go and how they can help to make things safer quicker.”

According to Wisconsin Act 143, each of the state’s school districts, public and private alike must submit blueprints of their school to the law enforcement agencies with jurisdiction over their schools as well as the OSS. In 2021, the act was amended, allowing school governing bodies to submit critical incident mapping data in lieu of blueprints.

In total, $2 million was awarded in grant funding to make the maps possible. Applicants were given the opportunity to apply for up to $5,000 per building.

Birr was initially alerted to the program through Fall River’s police chief, who suggested he apply for the grant last year when it became available. He was quick to do so, collaborating with a critical response group and coming up with an estimate of the cost to do the mapping. By the time applications for the grant opened up, he had everything he needed in hand.

“We got our name in really quickly,” he said.

For Birr, school safety is a personal matter just as much as it is professional: Among the many students he and his staff are tasked with teaching and protecting on a daily basis are three of his own grandchildren.

“Anything I can do to keep them and all their friends safe, we’re going to do everything we can to make this a good place for them to be.”

At St. Peter’s Lutheran school in Reedsburg, the mapping funds are providing a similar sense of relief.

School Safety Coordinator Matt Dehn says expenditures like the critical incident mapping would have been a tough sell for the church, which boasts over 150 years of service to the community.

“It’s really hard to convince our church to spend money on a map when they’re like, ‘well you already have a map,’” said Dehn. “We’re a very, very old school church. You can imagine our blueprints and stuff are quite old.”

The grant funds, which cover all the mapping with around $4 to spare, will bring the pre-existing written layouts into the 21st Century, digitizing them for first responders to reference when needed.

Dehn collaborated with Sauk County emergency management director Jed Seidl to make this possible for the school.

“All our (school resource officers) and safety coordinators work really well together,” said Dehn. “(The new maps are) just one more cog in that wheel of making sure Sauk County is absolutely taken care of when it comes to school environments.”