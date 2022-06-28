Evers grants $264,000 to GROW Cooperative, hopes to bolster education workforce

Gov. Tony Evers recently granted $264,000 to a group of rural Wisconsin schools amid the state’s battle with an educator shortage.

The Grow Our Own (GROW) Cooperative began its work in March of 2022, comprising the Cambridge, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, and Wisconsin Heights School Districts as well as UW-Whitewater.

The districts are working closely with students who want to pursue teaching careers. The grant money will be used to provide them with scholarships, the stipulation being that, once they complete college and receive their teaching certificates, they come back to any of the rural districts in the Cooperative to teach for at least three years.

Lodi District Administrator Vince Breunig says the sort of continuity this will provide is “huge” for not only the prospective teachers, but for the students in each district as well.

“The people who are most likely to come back and work in a rural community are people who grew up in a rural community,” said Breunig.“If we can get somebody to come in and work in our district the chances of them staying are much higher.”

Aiding these efforts further are dual-credit courses, allowing high school students in the districts to kickstart their teaching careers, earning up to 12 credits through online programming provided by their high schools and UW-Whitewater.

These measures, Breunig says, will allow the group to combat the educator shortages they’re facing, build their workforces, and provide support for college-bound students seeking careers in education all at once.

“We are all facing a shortage of qualified educators,” said Lodi District Administrator Vince Breunig. “We felt that either we could sit back and complain about it or we could try to be proactive and do something about it.”

According to Breunig, the Cooperative is currently looking at a number of scholarships it could offer to students: a couple of $1,000 grants for graduating high school seniors with plans to study education, $2,000 scholarships for 10 college freshmen and sophomores who are working toward a degree in education, and a $10,000 scholarship for college graduates working toward their teaching certificates.

Jeff Wright, superintendent of fellow Cooperative member Sauk Prairie School District, added that while details are being worked out, scholarship funds will likely be distributed between the schools based on the number of applicants, keeping things “as equal as possible.”

Beyond enticing qualified employees to participating districts, Breunig says the scholarships will allow the new teachers more financial stability than the position may have otherwise offered.

The shortage of qualified employees is by no means unique to teaching. A report released by the Wisconsin Division of Workforce Development in January showed 209,000 unfilled Wisconsin jobs. In February, Gov. Evers reported “the lowest unemployment rate and the fewest number of people unemployed ever in state history,” at 2.8% The problem in the education field, according to Breunig, is multi-faceted, but money is certainly a big factor.

“You end up with some people getting $40,000 to $50,000 in student debt to get a job that pays $40,000 a year,” said Breunig. “That makes it very difficult.”

In recent years, the Lodi School District has utilized emergency teaching licensure, authorizing teachers who aren’t fully qualified out of necessity. Open position signs cover corkboards in many of the districts’ school buildings, further exemplifying the absence of applicants.

“I can remember when you’d have an elementary position open and you’d have 50 to 60 candidates, and it was hard to get through all of those,” he said. “Now we’re looking at sometimes 3 or 4 candidates, 5 or 6 candidates, some positions we’re lucky if we get 1 or 2 candidates.”

In Sauk Prairie, Wright says the situation is much the same.

“I think we’ve had fewer applicants in recent years, but we’ve had really high quality applicants,” said Wright. “We know that there are fewer people going into education-related fields.”

The Sauk Prairie School District’s involvement in the Cooperative, he added is something he’s optimistic about, not only for the boost it will bring to his district and the others in the Cooperative, but for what it will mean to students who may otherwise have hesitated to pursue a teaching career.

“The fact that their own communities choose to invest in them because they believe in their gifts and talents and dedication, I think, will be really empowering,” he said. “The communities that raised you would love it if you would continue your education and then come back home and help raise another generation of kids.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.