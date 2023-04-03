A man has been arrested for his 7th OWI offense after someone reported seeing a truck drive into a ditch along US Highway 12.

Chad C. Catlin, 51, Fitchburg, is facing his seventh charge of operating while intoxicated in Sauk County. He is also charged with possession of narcotic drugs.

Online records show Catlin remains in custody at the Sauk County Jail. His cash bond was set at $10,000 at his initial appearance on March 17.

If found guilty Catlin could face up to 7½ years in prison and 5 years of extended supervision for OWI. If he is found guilty on the narcotic drugs count he could face 1½ years in prison followed by up to 2 years of extended supervision.

He is facing misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer, operating while revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Sauk County Sheriff’s deputy was advised of a traffic complaint on US Highway 12 near County Highway C. A red pickup truck with a snowplow allegedly went into a ditch and then backed out.

While heading to the scene the deputy received updated information that the truck was on Ski Hi Road driving in the oncoming traffic lane. The deputy saw the truck on Highway 12 and allegedly observed the vehicle in the left lane but was crossing the fog line and then cross into the right lane.

The deputy initiated the traffic stop at 1:28 p.m. on March 16 on Highway 12 in the town of Baraboo. They explained to Catlin, who initially gave a false name, his poor driving behavior and crossing the fog line and center line of the road.

There was no odor of intoxicants coming from Catlin but the deputy reported Catlin had difficulty answering questions. Catlin said he was coming from Madison, was tired and recently was plowing snow.

Catlin told the deputy and another officer that arrived on scene that he had nothing to drink or taken any illegal drugs and he agreed to perform field sobriety tests. Catlin allegedly attempted to exit the vehicle with his seatbelt on at that point.

The deputy reported the test had to be stopped because they thought Catlin would fall over during the test. EMS personnel arrived on scene because Catlin said he was diabetic. Catlin was given a dose of nasal Narcan by a paramedic and Narcan was administered through an IV in the ambulance.

Narcan is a medicine used to reverse an opioid overdose. Paramedics reported Catlin was more talkative after being given the Narcan.

Catlin was transported to a hospital and a blood alcohol kit was used and two vials of blood were drawn from Catlin. He was then transported to the Sauk County Jail.

While in custody Catlin’s vehicle was searched. Officers allegedly found drug paraphernalia and an unknown substance which later tested positive for heroin.

The criminal complaint includes a list of prior OWI convictions according to state records which show Catlin was first convicted of OWI in 1990 and his sixth, most recent conviction was in 2019.

Catlin is scheduled to be back in Sauk County Court on April 28 for a pre-trial conference.