The Sauk County Aging and Disability Resource Center is set to receive over $2 million in state funds. The grant from the health department will help almost 300 people in the county with home services.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services awarded 12 ADRC’s with ARPA funds to assist individuals who do not qualify for a long-term care program with the Independent Living Pilot Grant. ADRC Director Susan Blodgett said the grant does not require matching funds from the county and that there already two dozen people these funds can help.

“We’re very excited to receive this grant,” Supervisor Dennis Polivka said.

The grant will allow a person with a disability to receive $7,200 of home services. ADRC staff will work one-on-one with the participant to develop a care plan with frequent check-ins with the participants. The staff will also work with participants to figure out what constitutes a long-term solution for their care.

The county dementia care specialist currently works part-time; however, the position will be expanded to full-time over the next two years of the grant. The ADRC plans to hire another part-time staff person, an Independent Living Specialist Supervision Coordinator, as more participants sign up for the grant.

“We’re very proud of the ADRC group for applying for this,” Polivka said.

The resolution passed by the Sauk County Board last week stated a possible 279 participants could take part in the program this year, receiving a total of over $2,008,800 over the next two years with the grant ending in March 2025. Enrollment for the program is set to begin in July.

Sauk County Administrator Brent Miller added that since the county formed its own ADRC last year and left the regional group, including Juneau, Richland and Crawford counties, it has applied for and received more grant funding.

“We’re getting more funding than we ever got as part of the region. It’s exciting to see these different programs that we’re able to get,” Miller said.

ADRC Director Blodgett said the grant will help people with home services and set them up with a plan going forward.

“This is a pilot grant by the state and it's brand new,” Blodgett told the board. She explained that in order to join a managed care organization, a person needs to meet certain income requirements compared to the federal poverty level. These requirements can disqualify some people from receiving long-term care options.

“What this grant does is it opens it up,” Blodgett said. “It doesn’t look at assets at all. They are taking up to 300% of federal poverty level.”

That means a single person making up to $43,740 and a couple with an income of $59,160 can still qualify for home services under this grant.

Blodgett said she has six social workers in the ADRC that work with people that opt against a managed care organization either because of costs or they don’t qualify. Each of the six social workers reported to Blodgett they have four people a month who would qualify for this grant funding, which is already 24 potential participants.

“The state is hoping to see it continued after seeing this pilot program. So we can see how successful it will be,” Blodgett said. She added she has never worked on any grant that didn’t ask the county to match funds.

“This is pretty exciting for me,” Blodgett said.

The 2023 county budget was amended to transfer $241,056 to help pay for staff expenses, training, supplies and mileage. The resolution passed with no opposing votes.

GALLERY: Habitat for Humanity celebrates 85th home built for family in Reedsburg GALLERY: Habitat for Humanity celebrates 85th home built GALLERY: Habitat for Humanity celebrates 85th home built GALLERY: Habitat for Humanity celebrates 85th home built GALLERY: Habitat for Humanity celebrates 85th home built GALLERY: Habitat for Humanity celebrates 85th home built GALLERY: Habitat for Humanity celebrates 85th home built GALLERY: Habitat for Humanity celebrates 85th home built GALLERY: Habitat for Humanity celebrates 85th home built GALLERY: Habitat for Humanity celebrates 85th home built GALLERY: Habitat for Humanity celebrates 85th home built GALLERY: Habitat for Humanity celebrates 85th home built