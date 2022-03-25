Lake Delton Police: Armed robbery suspects identified

The Lake Delton Police Department has identified the two suspects involved in an armed robbery at the Outlets of the Dells on Wednesday afternoon.

Adam A. Lujano, 39, and Javanni Murjan Esteves, 41, are both wanted by the police for the robbery as well as other incidents in Lake Delton and Mauston.

Police said in a release anyone who sees either suspect should not approach them, as they are believed to be potentially armed and considered "extremely dangerous." Any sightings should be reported to local law enforcement immediately.

According to the release, a temporary felony warrant has been issued for Lujano. Esteves is wanted for questioning.

Lujano also has outstanding felony warrants in Illinois, as well as in Columbia and Juneau counties, the release said. The Lake Delton Police Department said it received information that the suspect vehicle, a blue Ford F-250, had been spotted in Illinois after the robbery.

Both suspects have ties to the Juneau County and Chicago areas, police said.

Police are also still searching for Maybel, the 16-month-old tan cavapoo, which is a mixed-breed dog, whose disappearance is linked to another break-in involving these two suspects.