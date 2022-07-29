Lutheran Social Services marks 140 years

An upper Midwest organization dedicated to serving marginalized communities is celebrating its 140th anniversary with an open house at its Baraboo office.

Lutheran Social Services (LSS) is a nonprofit that focuses on providing resources to people struggling with mental health issues, substance abuse, and the criminal justice system. Its Baraboo office partners often with Sauk and Waukesha counties to combat issues of addiction and homelessness among nearby populations.

According to President and CEO Héctor Colón, the organization serves over 30,000 people each year between its Wisconsin and northern Michigan offices, and 93% of those who receive help from LSS report that the nonprofit “improved their quality of life.”

“We’ve been serving people who have incredible odds stacked up against them,” said Colón. “It’s very important for them that they feel hope.”

Through “wraparound programs,” LSS employees collaborate with other agencies and organizations to provide comprehensive care and resources to those in need.

Family Partnership Initiative, for instance, is an effort run for the past 20 years by LSS and Children’s Long-Term Support (CLTS) programs. Its purpose is to keep struggling families together through supporting the parents or caregivers of children with “high needs,” such as disabilities or mental health issues.

In the Sauk County region, LSS runs a ”wraparound program” called Coordinated Services Teams (CST) or Families Come First (FCF). Similar to the Family Partnership Initiative, this program allows the over 750 LSS employees to coordinate with Sauk County officials to provide youth and parent mentoring services, and assists families with coordinating these services.

“It’s very important to help those individuals that are struggling,” said Colón.

In addition to the “wraparound” offerings which were made more difficult by the pandemic, LSS also works with individuals in the criminal justice system, helping them to re-acclimate to society post-incarceration through forged connections with job opportunities and more. This aspect of LSS, said Colón, is helpful in many ways, not only allowing formerly incarcerated people a “second chance,” but providing struggling workforces with high quality employees.

“They need a workforce that is not readily available today,” he said. “We really enjoy making that match.”

Citing the political unrest, pandemic-related isolation, and general polarization of the past two years, Colón says it’s a priority at LSS to keep these resources available to those who need them.

“There’s just a lot of chaos in the world today,” he said.

He added that some of that chaos did have a negative effect on LSS. In the early stages of the pandemic, community services at LSS were halted. In order to “remain viable,” Colón says the organization had to make some “tough changes,” including layoffs and furloughs among its workforce.

“At first it was really tough,” said Colón. “We had to shut everything down.”

The nonprofit was able to continue offering residential services, and Colón says a pivot to Telehealth opened up new opportunities for staff, allowing them to serve “thousands” who otherwise would have been unable to attend appointments in-person.

When the world seemed to open back up, Colón says LSS was able to offer some of the laid-off employees their positions back, returning to full service offerings.

Now, though, Colón says that the resources provided by LSS are needed “more than ever” amid continued conflict and civil unrest. Looking ahead, he added that the goals at LSS are to expand, continuing its current service offerings and identifying other regions in need of help.

“That means that we’ll be serving more people throughout Wisconsin and Upper Michigan,” he said. Currently, the organization is worth $64 million. Colón says he’d like to see it reach $100 million.

“We know that we provide high quality services,” he said. “We also do it in an efficient manner.”

Anyone interested in getting involved with LSS and its services can visit the organization’s website, lsswis.org.