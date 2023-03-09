A man is facing numerous counts of possession of child pornography in Sauk County after law enforcement received tips from a national exploited children organization.

Robert A. Scace, 50, Poynette, allegedly told police he downloaded the images to see if they had been edited, according to court documents. Scace is facing five counts of possession of child pornography. If convicted, Scace faces up to 15 years in prison followed by up to 10 years of extended supervision for each count.

Online records show Scace remains in custody at the Sauk County Jail. His cash bond was set at $2,500 at his initial appearance is on March 8.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Baraboo Police Department received the case from the Wisconsin Department of Justice on Feb. 14. A pair of cyber tips of apparent child pornography from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children were received in December. The two images showed nude prepubescent children, and one included an adult male in the photo.

Baraboo police learned the image was downloaded by an IP address on Moore Street in Baraboo. Authorities obtained a search warrant of the home on Feb. 27 and surveilled the home where Scace lived with Paul Anderson.

The search warrant was served on March 3 by Baraboo Police and a multi-jurisdictional Sauk County task force including the Sauk County Emergency Response Team and the State Division of Criminal Investigation. Scace and Anderson were detained without incident.

Scace agreed to talk to police, who initially believed Anderson was downloading the images. Scace said Anderson was his roommate and was not savvy with technology and allegedly admitting it was he who downloaded the photos.

The complaint details all 15 of the images the DCI recovered from Scace’s computer. Most of the images described in the complaint show pre-pubescent and early pubescent children, some allegedly performing sex acts with adult men.

Anderson was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon following the search warrant of the Moore Street residence. Court records show he was convicted in 2016 of felony stalking in Sauk County.

Scace is set to be back in Sauk County Courthouse for a pre-trial conference in April and a preliminary hearing scheduled for May.