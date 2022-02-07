Merrimac man charged with maintaining drug trafficking place

A man living near Merrimac Memorial Community Park is facing multiple drug-related felony charges following a search warrant at his home.

Christopher L. Martinez, 27, Merrimac, is charged with possession with intent to deliver THC (>2,500-10,000g), a class F felony, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug trafficking place, class I felony charges, and four counts of felony bail jumping.

All charges have a repeater modifier attached to the charge which means if convicted he could face additional penalties in the form of fines or time in jail. The three possession charges also have a modifier of possession of a controlled substance on or near a park due to Martinez’s apartment being less than 1,000 feet from a school or park.

At an initial appearance On Jan. 24, Judge Patricia Barrett set a signature bond of $5,000 with special bond conditions including maintaining absolute sobriety, no possession of alcohol and may no reside within 1,000 feet of a park or a school.

According to the criminal complaint, a search warrant was executed at Martinez’s residence on Grove Street in Merrimac on Jan. 18 after receiving an anonymous tip that Martinez was allegedly using methamphetamines and had two handguns. The tipster reported Martinez mentioned “shooting it out with law enforcement” as means of suicide.

The tip was made on Dec. 10 and on Jan. 17 the Sauk County Drug Task Force conducted pre-surveillance on Martinez’s apartment. The task force reported two vehicles on two separate occasions arrived at the apartment. The complaint states these contacts with consistent with short term drug traffic. The apartment is 859 feet from Memorial Park, 145 Front Street.

During the search warrant police located a pressed brick of THC and a total of 2,898 grams of THC plant material, a digital scale with fentanyl residue on with various large vacuum seal bags and sandwich style plastic bags and firearm accessories including ammunition.

A Sauk County Sheriff Detective said the evidence recovered at Martinez's home shows there may have been a large quantity of drugs being received at the address. The detective stated some of the evidence is consistent with re-packaging narcotics for sale.

The detective alleges the size of the vacuum seal bag with methamphetamine residue suggests a larger amount than just for personal use. The brick of THC found during the search warrant is consistent with an illegal, large scale THC operation.

Martinez was not at the apartment and authorities believed he was in a hotel in the Wisconsin Dells area. A Wisconsin State Trooper located Martinez outside of Motel 6. The Trooper spoke with hotel management who said Martinez was staying at the hotel and that there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the room.

The State Trooper spoke with Martinez, he alleged Martinez was “extremely high and had constricted pupils.” The complaint says Martinez was incoherent and unable to communicate well. The trooper said, based on their training and experience it appeared Martinez was under the influence of a narcotic and allegedly kept “nodding off.”

Martinez was taken into custody and a number of field sobriety test were performed. The results were positive for marijuana, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Martinez is scheduled to be back in court for a return date on April 13 in front of Judge Wendy Klicko in the Sauk County Courthouse.

