Music in the Park returns to Devil's Lake State Park

A musical tradition is set to make its return to Devil’s Lake State Park, kicking off on Sunday June 26 at 6 p.m.

For years, Music in the Park has drawn crowds, bringing local bands and musicians to Devil’s Lake for summer evening serenades.

Four bands are currently on the roster for the concert series: The Swing Crew on Sunday, La Septima Alianza on June 26, Gin Mill Hollow on August 12, and Dan Walkner & Friends wrapping up on August 28.

The concerts, which are all free to the public, are coordinated by the Friends of Devil’s Lake State Park, a group founded in 1997 in partnership with Park staff and volunteers.

Friends President Bernadette Greenwood is currently at the helm of events and projects like the concerts, and she says she’s expecting a crowd on Sunday.

“(Music in the Park is) very very popular,” she said. “It’s just a great opportunity for the community.”

Greenwood added that she’s particularly looking forward to hearing The Swing Crew. The band is a returning act to the concert series, one that Greenwood says is a "local favorite," citing their popularity with attendees in previous years.

“They are a very fun, entertaining family-oriented band” she said. “They get everybody involved, it's kind of hands-on and people can participate.”

Each performance is slotted for two hours, broken up halfway through by an intermission where people can donate to the Friends through a hat passed through the crowd.

The money collected directly benefits the Park, allowing the Friends to maintain the park landscape through environmental and beautification projects, and sponsor educational and recreational activities for park visitors, among other things.

After a year away due to the pandemic, the concert series returned in 2021 with three acts lined up. The four this year, said Greenwood, are an example of the Friends “ramping up” again, making Sunday’s concert even more anticipated among the group.

“Devil's Lake State Park is an amazing venue to have that as a backdrop,” she said. “It's just a fun, enjoyable Zen experience where people can just sit and relax.”

Preparations for the concert series begin in January, when Greenwood says the Friends start coordinating with musicians and planning performance dates. While the winter planning allows the Friends more time to set things up, finding bands, says Greenwood, is never difficult.

“We have more bands than we can accommodate for sure,” she said. “We have no problem finding bands.”

The Friends will have a table set up at Sunday’s concert event where guests can get more information on their work with the Park.

