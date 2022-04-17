Nonprofit leads effort to plant thousands of trees in Baraboo Hills

The Baraboo Hills forest block grew by 8 acres Saturday, with new trees being planted near Baxter’s Hollow.

Tree planters from across the state were aided by staff and volunteers from The Nature Conservancy, a nonprofit dedicated to environmental conservation. The Conservancy has chapters in every state, and the Wisconsin branch hosts a tree planting event like Saturday’s each year.

According to Baraboo Hills project coordinator Ann Calhoun, around 80 volunteers punctuated the hillside for five hours from the late morning to afternoon, planting over 2,000 tree seedlings. Many of the trees going into the dirt, Calhoun said, will grow to serve as homes for neo-migratory birds who travel south for winter.

“As (the birds) make their way northward to nest for the year, they need really big blocks of forest to successfully raise their young,” she said. “A project like this really helps expand and maintain that big block of forest.”

Beyond cultivating avian habitats, Calhoun said the seedling selection — burr oak, red oak and hickory — was curated with climate change in mind.

“We’re trying to think about trees that are going to be successful and thrive over the next 50-plus years,” Calhoun said. “The mix of oaks that we’re planting are species that, based on a lot of different science, are projected to fare pretty well.”

Nature Conservancy media manager Emily Mills added that the Baraboo Hills themselves are a “really, really special area in Wisconsin,” mainly due to their varying topography, including hills and gorges.

“We call this the resilient connected network,” Mills said.

In total, the network Mills referred to comprises around 16,000 acres between Baxter’s Hollow and the Baraboo Hills. According to Calhoun, the "resiliency" of the network will be a vital quality to preserve looking ahead at the effects of climate change.

“It is really important ... in the face of climate change having connected areas that wildlife and species can move across the landscape and be able to shift and adjust,” Calhoun said.

Similarly, Mills said the help of volunteers is vital to the proliferation of areas like the Baraboo Hills. Saturday’s turnout was a good example.

“Organizations like our thrive on volunteers,” Mills said. “It’s an awesome way to pitch in in your community.”

Those interested in volunteering for future Conservancy events can learn more at nature.org/wisconsin.