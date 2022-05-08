North Freedom train museum transports visitors back in history

Visitors will certainly feel like they have journeyed back into a different era when they arrive at the Mid-Continent Railway Museum in North Freedom.

The living museum has countless materials and information available to look at along with getting a train ticket in the original depot built in 1894. Then you'll take your ticket, get it punched by the conductor and step into a rail car from the pinnacle of trains in this country.

“We are able to demonstrate to anyone from a four-year-old to a 90-year-old that experience of taking the train in the early part of the 1900s,” Andy Spinelli said. “When you step on the train you get the smell, the feel and hear that clickity-clack of the tracks beneath you. It really allows you to feel history.”

The train ride is about a 7-mile round trip through the Baraboo Hills in rural Sauk County.

Spinelli serves as vice president for the Mid-Continent Railway Museum, East 8948 Museum Road in North Freedom, and is just one of many volunteers who keep the museum open. Almost everyone at the museum is a volunteer, like conductor Nick Vertein, who has been volunteering since 2007.

“It’s going to be a great season,” Vertein said. “It’s always a really good feeling to open back up every May.”

Vertein added, “We’re here to provide the best experience for visitors.”

From now until June 5, the Mid-Continent Railway museum with train rides is open on Saturdays and Sundays. On June 7, the museum opens six days a week. It is closed Mondays. Then on Sept. 3, the museum goes back to operating just on the weekends.

The museum is set to close for the season in October but will be open for a select few seasonal trains, such as a fall colors train and the Santa Express, both of which could be returning this year.

“We were closed in 2020 but were able to have a full season last year and hopefully we’ll be able to bring back the Santa Express train rides this year,” Jeffrey Lentz said. Lentz has worked in multiple positions at the museum since 2001.

In 2019 the museum had more than 20,000 visitors and last year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, had 9,000 visitors throughout the May-through-October season, Lentz said.

“It’s looking like we’ll have a good year this year,” Lentz said. “It’s opening weekend, and this tends to ramp up as we get into summer, and then when school gets out we get even more people to the museum and stepping on the train.”

Lentz is a fan of trains and said the railcars used on opening weekend were from 1914 and 1917, adding, “1916 was the peak of trains in this country. That year there was the most railway mileage across the U.S.”

“We can’t fully re-create the past, but this is a way to get as close as possible,” he said.

Trains are restored on site at the museum. Donations fund huge restoration projects, including a $1.5 million project that was completed last year and an ongoing $2.5 million restoration.

“All of that is possible thanks to private donations,” Spinelli said. “It is all a part of the feel for history offered here. This isn’t a new train, it’s a piece of history.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.