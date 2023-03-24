The Sauk County Drug Task Force recovered crack cocaine and marijuana in a Baraboo home on Friday, March 24.

Baraboo Chief of Police Robert Sinden released a statement on Friday afternoon announcing a narcotics search warrant on Friday on 8th Street.

Authorities allegedly found a handgun, crack cocaine, THC and drug paraphernalia as a result of the search warrant.

Eight adults were in the residence when the warrant was executed. Four people, all of Baraboo, are facing tentative charges in the case.

Thomas P. Jackson, 69, faces tentative charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of crack cocaine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Demetrius D. Edwards, 31, faces posession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Mia Z. Hanson, 45, charged with possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia

Sharon M. Singleton, 56, is facing a single count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sinden said the investigation is ongoing and other charges may be referred to the district attorney's office.