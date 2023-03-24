The Sauk County Drug Task Force recovered crack cocaine and marijuana in a Baraboo home on Friday, March 24.
Baraboo Chief of Police Robert Sinden released a statement on Friday afternoon announcing a narcotics search warrant on Friday on 8th Street.
Authorities allegedly found a handgun, crack cocaine, THC and drug paraphernalia as a result of the search warrant.
Eight adults were in the residence when the warrant was executed. Four people, all of Baraboo, are facing tentative charges in the case.
- Thomas P. Jackson, 69, faces tentative charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of crack cocaine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Demetrius D. Edwards, 31, faces posession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Mia Z. Hanson, 45, charged with possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Sharon M. Singleton, 56, is facing a single count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
People are also reading…
Sinden said the investigation is ongoing and other charges may be referred to the district attorney's office.