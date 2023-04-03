A man was taken into custody by the Reedsburg Police Department after authorities responded to a suspicious person at a Reedsburg hotel.

Reedsburg Chief of Police Patrick Cummings released a statement Monday stating Charles P. Martin, 52, Milwaukee, was taken into custody on Saturday morning.

The Sauk County District Attorney’s Office announced felony charges of battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer and possession of methamphetamine. He is also facing a misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing an officer.

Cummings said on April 1 at 12:19 a.m. that law enforcement received a report of a suspicious person/drug complaint. Reedsburg police officers were dispatched to a hotel in the 2100 block of East Main Street.

“Officers were able to locate Martin, attempting to hide in the bathroom,” Cummings said.

“Martin gave officers a false name and made threats to an officer,” Cummings said. “Martin was taken into custody and methamphetamine was located on his person.”

Cummings added Martin continued to be uncooperative when he arrived at the Sauk County Jail.