Portage CrossFit supports healthy community beyond gym

Portage CrossFit Cooperative held an open competition workout for competitors as part of a worldwide event. The event began with a donation to Baraboo’s Satori House which helps people in recovery throughout the area.

The cooperative, 211 E. Albert St., started in 2014. Ryan Armsen has been a member of the cooperative since 2017, but has been doing CrossFit since 2009.

“Back then you had to videotape yourself doing the workout and send it in to be judged,” Armsen said. “So now people can attend one of these open events and then submit the data from their workout and this workout is a tough one.”

The cooperative raises funds for many local organizations including the Portage Fire and Police Departments, the Columbia County Sheriff K-9 unit and Divine Savior Hospital. This is a main goal for the member owned and operated cooperative.

“The board decides which organization to raise funds for,” Armsen said. “This time it’s for Satori House. Members donated money and we sold shirts to fund raise for them.”

Before the competition began Friday night, the competitors posed for a photo with staff from the Satori House. Satori House is a non-profit organization based in Baraboo that provides support for people in recovery throughout Columbia, Sauk, Juneau, Marquette, Richland and Dane counties.

FOR MORE INFORMATION More information and resources To become a sponsor or donate to Satori House contact Jake Niesen at jake@satorihouse.org. More information on Portage CrossFit Cooperative can be found on their website, portagecrossfitcooperative.com or send email to portagecrossfit@gmail.com.

Jake Niesen, founder of Satori House, said the donated funds will help the non-profit in a plethora of ways.

“These funds will fund our operations and help with substance and mental health support in the community,” Niesen said. “It will really help our peer-support program going forward.”

Niesen said most of funds Satori House receives is from donations, grants and their annual golf outing which will be held in Wisconsin Dells at Trappers Turn, Sept. 26.

“We are always looking for more sponsors for the golf outing,” Niesen said. “It’s our main fundraiser for the year. I write grants, but the golf outing is really helpful to continue funding our peer support

Niesen said the Satori House non-profit, which is separate from the Satori House sober living facility, started in March 2020. He said the group works with partners throughout the region including Aspirus Divine Savior in Portage and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo.

Pat Drury is a peer-support specialist with Satori House. He is one of nine staff members with Satori who are all in recovery.

“Our goal is to walk people through recovery and we have been there and are right with them in recovery,” Drury said. “We provide support to anyone who needs help with recovery because we’ve been there and have an understanding of what they might be going through.”

All Satori House services are free including the 24/7 Recovery Support Line (608)433-7329.

Michelle Gumz has been a member of the CrossFit Cooperative since 2014. She said when it began they had 23 members and now they have between 75 and 85 members.

“Our goals have always been to give back to the community and also live in a healthier community,” Gumz said. “Mental health awareness is very important and this money can go to help people dealing with addiction.”

Gumz and Armsen were judging and coaching athletes going through the workout Friday night in Portage.

The 12-minute workout was the third and final open competition for CrossFit. Athletes that do best in the workout will advance to the quarterfinal competition later this month with hopes of being part of the CrossFit Games held in August with the top athletes from around the world competing in Madison.

“That’s everybody’s goal here,” Armsen said. “Have a good enough work out here and be able to make it to the final games nearby in Madison.”

