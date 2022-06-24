Prairie du Sac nonprofit finds success in first night market

The streets of downtown Prairie du Sac saw a distinct increase in foot traffic on the evening of June 17, as curious community members checked out a new event going on.

River Arts, a Prairie du Sac nonprofit organization, hosted Prairie du Sac’s first-ever night market from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., showcasing the work of local art vendors.

The event, said River Arts Executive Director Lindsey Giese, was made possible through a patchwork of different businesses and organizations: Bank of Prairie du Sac gave up its parking lot, Grandview Services provided electricity, and the Ruth Culver Community Library allowed market visitors to use its bathrooms.

“Most of the places that do these night markets have giant teams of people putting them together. (River Arts) is a small organization of two staff members,” said Giese. “It really does take a village.”

Throughout the night, Giese estimated that over 1,000 people had come to the market, circulating among its many arts vendors and food trucks, restaurants and bars. Two local restaurant owners called Giese the morning after the market, saying they’d “never been busier.”

“Definitely it’s the most people I’ve ever seen in downtown Prairie Du Sac,” said Giese.

The idea for the market, she added, came after last year’s renovations to River Walk park and overlook, and the desire to bring the community out and showcase the downtown area. The goal, ultimately, was to liven up a “pretty quiet” area.

For months she studied night markets in places like Baraboo and Madison, looking at how they’re structured and what makes them successful. Beyond hanging lights and setting up seats for vendors, Giese says a fair amount of homework went into the event.

“We have seen a lot of successful night markets,” she said. “The concept has always seemed like a really fun community event to get people out and to support downtown businesses.”

Two more Friday night markets are planned for the area on August 19 and October 14. With the success of the first market, Giese says she’s optimistic about the future dates, but ultimately their success comes down to weather and public interest.

“We never know what to expect,” she said. “There just are a lot of unknown factors.”

One factor she’s certain of, though, is the support of the community, particularly the Village of Prairie du Sac. Locals helped to make even the smallest details of the market possible, for example, by hanging lights to illuminate the night.

“We work really closely with the village on a lot of projects,” she said. “They’re wonderful and very supportive of the art entertainment that we bring to the community.”

More information on upcoming night markets and other events is available at the River Arts website, riverartsinc.org/night-market/.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.