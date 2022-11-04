Reedsburg Area High School students put on one act show

The student thespians and tech crew in the Reedsburg Area High School (RAHS) theater department are working to keep the lights on, red, green, and yellow.

Under the guidance of director Jeff Herschleb, over 45 students are taking their one act show, One Stoplight Town, to WISDAA's State Drama Theater One Act Festival on Saturday, where a panel of judges will determine whether or not they take the show further down the road to state in Whitewater.

The show itself centers, in six scenes, on a small town and the controversy between its citizens over a newly installed stoplight, the first in the town. Taking place across a twenty year timespan, different characters take the stage to discuss their experience living in the town and their opinions on the changes happening. Between the two old ladies sitting on the bench and a resident handyperson/philosopher, Herschleb says audience members will be able to find a bit of themselves in the people on the stage, telling many stories within the main story.

“Everybody in the audience that watches this show will be able to relate to somebody or one of the characters on the stage for sure,” he said.

Weeks of rehearsals and set building have led to the performances, culminating in a full grocery storefront, a functional stoplight and street lights, a bench, a curb, and a sidewalk. According to Herschleb, he picked this show to highlight his students’ technical skills, which especially show through the lightboard made to control the prop stop lights and other stage lights.

“The set is absolutely amazing,” said Herschleb. “We have an incredible technical group of kids.”

Facing a 40 minute block of time between empty stage and empty stage, Herschleb says his students’ technical skills have truly reached new levels. Between setting up, performing, and taking everything down, the students are running an average of 39 minutes and 15 seconds.

“You have to put up your set, do your play, and then take your set own all in 40 minutes or less,” he said. While Reedsburg’s set is a tad more intricate than may be typical of such a time frame, Herschleb says the cast and crew “like to push limits.”

“That's one of the main reasons I picked this particular show,” he said. “To showcase all of our students, our technical crew and our actors.”

RAHS senior actor Cameron Erickson says he’s up for the challenge.

A school theater veteran, the one act is Erickson’s seventh show, in which he goes by the name of Jim Matthews, a boy who falls in love with a girl named Sally as audiences watch the two grow older together, experiencing the changes of life.

“It's a really great show, and I'm really looking forward to it,” said Erickson. “From our first read through, everyone has grown tremendously and it's such a great thing to see.”

Apart from his many roles onstage, he also serves as the secretary of the school’s Drama Club. While taking part in all the extracurriculars may seem overwhelming on top of the everyday homework and tests of high school, Erickson says the time commitment is one he’s happy to be making.

“Theatre is so much more than an experience to me, it's more of a lifestyle,” he said. “Yes, a lot of time and commitment goes into these shows, but that's part of what makes it fun.”

It’s a lifestyle Herschleb has lived for around two decades, and a commitment he says he’s proud to see Erickson and other students making through five weeks of rehearsals and performances.

“The work ethic is huge,” said Herschleb. “We get a lot done in a short amount of time and we just don’t waste time.”

The theater takes their work to the one act festival every other year, interspersed with Fall musicals. Each spring, they also put on a full production.

“We like to vary it up a little bit so they get several different experiences,” he said.

“Each kid gets the chance to be on stage two times a year.”

Among Herschleb’s top priorities, he says, is ensuring his students are well-rounded, prepared for whatever comes their way post-high school. For students like Erickson, who hope to stick with theater after graduation, this means building experiences, giving them different types of performance and behind the scenes opportunities.

“We’re giving them lots of different rounded experiences so that when they move onto the next level, they are well-rounded and have lots of different things that they've experienced,” said Herschleb.