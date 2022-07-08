Rock Springs Memorial Community Center given new life

After three historic floods in a decade, a small Sauk County village is working to ensure that a major part of its history isn’t completely washed away.

Less than 400 people call Rock Springs, a village just outside of Baraboo, home. In 2008, the first of three historic floods filled the village’s Main Street with 5 feet of water. The Rock Springs Memorial Community Center was one of many historic structures that fell victim to the rising tides.

“(The community center) was built knowing that they’d have floods,” said Jamie Busser, Rock Springs Village Trustee. “A little bit of water on Main Street was no problem but in 2008 we had over 5 feet.”

After being battered by another set of floods in 2018, activity at the center and in the village mostly ceased, with families being displaced and relocating, decreasing the village’s population.

The community center, it was decided, was too damaged for even FEMA to repair, and demolition was looming. Rather than going entirely to the chopping block, though, plans are in place to give the building new life as a pavilion across the street from its current location.

“Since the last flood it’s been basically empty, just waiting for demolition,” he said.

A digital rendering of the proposed pavilion shows the wooden arches currently in place at the community center repurposed, providing shade and comfort.

Thus far, $73,000 has been raised toward a goal of $150,000 set by the village’s ad hoc pavilion committee which Busser chairs. Another $75,000, he said, was promised to the project by an anonymous donor, so long as it can be matched through other donations. Donations are still being accepted on a GoFundMe organized by Busser.

The passion people have shown for this preservation effort, said Busser, mirrors that which allowed for the original center to be built back in 1950.

“People were giving five dollars, 10 dollars, which is a lot of money back in 1947,” said Busser. “We want to be able to show future generations about the work and effort that went into something like this.”

In a letter, Joan Schneider Martin explained the story of the community center, beginning in 1947 when residents of Rock Springs collaborated with other townships in their desire for a place to gather. People donated their time, money, and materials to ensure the project would be a success.

“Landowners cut trees from their forests, the logs were milled and surfaced into thousands upon thousands of feet of lumber, 70,000 board feet of maple and oak for the floors alone,” said Schneider Martin. “Many hours of manual labor were donated, often after regular working hours, at night under floodlights! The night crew consisted of 30 men, two cement mixers and many wheelbarrows, a man for each job.”

A brief glance at the dilapidated building on the corner of West Broadway and 1st Street wouldn’t betray its historic significance to Rock Springs. Before the floods, the now-damaged gymnasium floors enjoyed many lively years of wedding guests and roller skaters. Under a layer of debris rises a stage that once hosted the likes of rock bands REO Speedwagon and Cheap Trick for concerts.

These are some of the memories Busser says he hopes to preserve for future generations who may sit under the pavilion for their own weddings and parties.

It’s this history Busser and his fellow committee members hope to usher into the future with the construction of the new pavilion, showcasing not only modern-day efforts, but the original work that went into the center.

“You have so many people coming together,” he said. “There’s a lot of history here.”