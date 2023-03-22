Sauk County is entering a settlement that could bring a large amount of money from opioid distributors to help combat the opioid crisis. Some supervisors were reluctant to accept the agreement, but it still passed.

On Tuesday night the Sauk County Board of Supervisors approved terms of a settlement that will hold distributors accountable for their involvement in the opioid crisis. Those companies – Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart – agreed to pay over $18.5 billion over a number of years to the states involved in the nationwide settlement.

County officials said they received over $2 million from the first round of settlements as part of the $26 billion settlement the manufacturer defendants agreed to last year. Those defendants included Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals and McKesson Corporation that all agreed to pay nationwide for damage caused by the opioid epidemic.

County Administrator Brent Miller on Tuesday said it is unclear how much money Sauk County will receive. Last year a bill was passed that would give 70% of the funds to local municipalities and 30% going to the state.

Supervisor Marty Krueger said this is the second of potentially three settlements linked to the opioid crisis. The marketers are the third leg of the lawsuit he said.

“This is the second leg of a three-legged stool that we have been pursuing to hold some people responsible for this opioid epidemic,” Krueger said.

Supervisor Brian Peper said he had reservations about the county accepting the settlement.

“We’re getting a big settlement from the big pharmaceutical drug-makers. Now we’re going after the pharmacies. What’s next? Are we going after doctors, nurse practitioners, hospitals?” Peper asked. “When do we start holding some of the people that are taking these drugs responsible for their own actions?”

Peper said the crisis was not solely caused by big pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies.

“Sooner or later you have to take responsibility for your own actions,” Peper said.

Peper, along with Supervisors David Clemons, Andrea Lombard and Robert Spencer, also voted against accepting the settlement on Tuesday night. The vote passed 23-4 with three supervisors being excused from the meeting.

Corporation Counsel Brian Desmond said if the county does not approve the settlement they will have to come to a settlement with the distributors by themselves and without the help of outside counsel that has been handling the settlement.

Desmond explained in 2018 the county agreed to enter the nationwide lawsuit. The county has been represented by outside counsel in Wisconsin as well as another firm in New York.

“Basically what the lawsuit was geared to was the manufacture of pills, the distributors and then the marketing arm of the distribution network,” Desmond said. He added the county is two-thirds complete with these settlements and that the county will get the money “eventually.”

Supervisor and Vice Chair John Deitrich spoke in favor of the agreement. He said it may seem easy to blame the people who used the opioids, but added it’s not that easy to clump these people together as addicts.

“It’s easy to want to hold accountable the type of person that’s addicted to opioids – someone wearing tattered clothing, sleeping outside and rattling a tin cup,” Deitrich said. “We don’t see the athletes who have had a blown knee or someone that was in an automobile accident and in incredible pain or someone who had a surgery and a nerve was hit.”

Kreuger said, “This has been a huge legal effort – countrywide.”

Desmond added there are specific things and rules the county must follow when spending the money such as counseling and treatment and other opioid abatement issues.

“It’s not just free money to go spend on whatever the county wants. It has to be used help with the opioid problems,” Desmond said.