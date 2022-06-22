Sauk County fair returns with new activities

A Sauk County tradition dating back to 1855 is still evolving in 2022.

The Sauk County Fair is three weeks away, running from July 11-17. Beyond the free walk-in gate, the fair will feature its typical carnival rides, tractor pull, and musical performances, but according to Liz Cook, secretary and manager of the fair, this year’s roster will also include some new attractions.

Along with many new vendors and crafts, a new combine simulator will be in place where kids of all ages can pretend they’re harvesting crops. It's part of the free “Farm to Fair” interactive agriculture display, which also includes hay bale seating, storybooks, a manure pit and vegetable garden.

“There’s so much stuff you can do,” said Cook. “It’s a pretty good bang for your buck.”

Fair visitors who attend Sauk County schools can also enter the “Color Me Fun” contest by printing off and coloring in a picture from the fair website. Another contest, the “Moo Marvelous Muffin” challenge, is open to all ages, with the only requirement being that participants who submit their muffins for judgment cannot be professional bakers.

While a bags tournament, grandstand shows, and live music will be set up for fair attendees of all ages, the Baraboo library is hosting story-time, which, along with the farm display and the play area, is designed with littler children in mind. A large part of the inspiration behind this, said Cook, comes from her own grandson.

Last year, when he was 2, Cook noticed that finding things he could do at the fair was difficult, with many carnival rides having height requirements.

“I got thinking about that and I was like ‘we need more stuff that the kids can play with,’” she said.

Now aged 3, Cook's grandson may still be too small to safely ride the rides, but he was able to test out the combine simulator early. According to Cook, it got his stamp of approval.

”He was just excited to turn the wheel and drive it,” she said.

Another way the fair has become more family friendly in recent years is the addition of a “baby oasis,” a sanitary, private area where parents can do diaper changes or breastfeed infants. The oasis isn’t new to the fair, either: It started three years ago, when a local priest brought in the idea. However, getting word out about it hasn’t been easy, according to Cook.

In past years, fair officials have counted up to 20,000 fair attendees of all ages. Recent years have brought people out in larger numbers, according to Cook.

“Definitely we have seen an increase in people coming and especially from other areas,” she said. “So that’s kind of exciting.”

Information on events, activities, and more is available on the fair's website, saukcountyfair.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.