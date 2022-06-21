Sauk County Historical Society to highlight historic homes in tour

After four years, Sauk County Historical Society is preparing to bring back an event highlighting historic homes in the area.

The Society’s “Tour of Historic Homes” event will be held on July 23, offering participants the opportunity to take a self-guided tour through five houses built between the mid-19th century and the mid-20th century. The tour is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Since 1993, the tour has been held every other year, but due to the pandemic, this year’s tour is the first time the event has been held in four years.

The oldest home on the tour is the House of Seven Gables, built in 1860. The Gothic Revival Style house has been featured on the cover of the popular magazine Old House Journal, in addition to being one of only 20 homes across the state featured in a lavish book called “Wisconsin’s Own: Twenty Remarkable Homes.”

For the past 56 years, Ralph and Pamela Krainik have called Seven Gables their home, spending time, money, and energy ensuring that the house is taken care of. Currently, despite being over 150 years old, the home is still in a “museum quality” state, according to Paul Wolter, director of the Sauk County Historical Society.

“(The House of Seven Gables is) always worth a visit,” said Wolter. “It’s just wonderful.”

The house was originally featured in The Baraboo News Republic in August of 1860, when construction on the house had just begun. Later articles by the Republic say that the home was finished just three months later.

“According to our ideas of beauty, and we think that the public will coincide with us, the new building now being erected by T. Thomas of the Sauk County Bank upon the beautiful knoll about two blocks north east of the Court House will be the most elegant residence in the vicinity,” the article reads.

The home was named after the classic Nathaniel Hawthorne novel, which tells the story of a long-haunted New England house and its inhabitants. The story of Baraboo’s House of Seven Gables doesn’t feature such gloomy undertones.

Terrell Thomas, a teller who later became the bank’s president, purchased the six-lot site on which the house was built in 1857. Since then, it has been through five owners and many restorations.

The House of Seven Gables is the only home in this year’s historic tour roster to have been featured on the tour before; the other four homes are new to the tour. They include the Schultz House, Schaefer House, Halsted House and the French House.

While each house boasts a unique history and viewing experience, Wolter says the overall tour is an effective way to raise money for the Historical Society itself.

“We like to use (the tour) as a tool to promote historic preservation” he said. “No denying this is a fundraiser for the historical society, since we have our own giant old house to keep up.”

Beyond showcasing historic architecture and preservation efforts, Wolter added that the tour is also a good way to show people that when it comes to homes, age is just a number.

“The tour helps show people that they can live in these old houses and not be a martyr,” he said. “They can be quite comfortable in these old houses.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.