Ski-Hi Fruit Farm welcomes visitors with wagon rides and pick-your-own apples

In the days before widespread machinery use, A.K. Bassett moved boulders by hand, mastering the earth on which his fruit farm grew to ensure its success.

Over a century later, Ski-Hi Fruit Farm is a fall staple in the Baraboo community, serving as a field trip and family day destination when the leaves begin to change.

As the old traditions of bagged apples, pastries and cider mark another year in the books, Ski-Hi is also embracing new traditions, diversifying its offerings in ways never before seen by previous generations of Ski-Hi apple growers.

This year, visitors to the farm can board a horse-drawn wagon for a tour of the grounds, or pick their very own apples. These are updates that, after years of being bounced around as ideas, have finally landed at the farm, made possible under the guidance of Betty Bassett, the 81-year-old granddaughter of A.K., third generation apple farmer. While Bassett still lives on the grounds, she’s been overseeing new leadership at the farm, imparting wisdom and guidance.

Behind the reins for the wagon rides is Mercury McCarthy, Baraboo native and former circus performer extraordinaire.

“We’re all really, really honored to kind of have been chosen by Betty,” said McCarthy. “We do like to keep things pretty traditional.”

With her LLC, Triple M Farms, McCarthy has made the transition from the circus to her own one-woman show, so to speak, partnering with Ski-Hi for the wagon rides.

She’s worked at Ski-Hi in various positions in previous years, and has lent her thoughts on the farm’s future. She’s also lent her experience working with large animals in the circus, which allowed her to live in every state except Alaska.

“This is kind of a natural transition for me,” said McCarthy. “I’ve worked with big horses my whole life.”

While the fruit farm is no Big Top, it’s another adventure for McCarthy.

“It’s just about getting people down here and giving people the opportunity to see what we have,” she said.

On her tour, she points toward the horizon, her horses, Mike and Mac trotting along and her dog, Kane, seated next to her.

“This is all land that we’ve never shown to the public before.”

Charged with keeping the apples growing and the cider flowing is Jacob Franzen, farm manager. For the past eight years, Franzen has been entrusted by Bassett to steer Ski-Hi into the future, while also keeping its history in mind.

“We want people to know about the history of the farm, we want people to see more of the farm,” said Franzen. “It’s all about diversification and kind of that entrepreneurial spirit.”

The original Bassett was an entrepreneur in his own right, according to Franzen, selling water and government surplus hardware. It’s this spirit Franzen says he wants to preserve as the farm branches out into new offerings, hence the U-pick and wagon rides.

It’s been an added benefit that this year’s weather has allowed for a successful harvest; last year’s apple crops were somewhat stunted due to frost.

“It’s been a very good season,” said Franzen.

“We had a nice return bloom, mild winter so we’ve had a really great crop and with that we’ve been able to offer a lot of things that we weren’t able to offer last year,” he said.

So, why now? After 115 years in business, why are the wagon rides and U-pick brand new offerings?

According to McCarthy, the u-pick portion requires shorter trees, as guests would otherwise require ladders to pick their fruit, which come with a certain amount of liability. Three years ago, shorter growing trees were planted, and are now available to pickers.

“We traditionally only have these full grown trees and we don’t want people to have to climb,” said McCarthy.

As for the wagon rides, those have also been a conversation in past years. According to Franzen, though, now just seemed like the right time.

“It was just a good opportunity to finally pull the trigger on offering people more of an experience on the farm,” he said. “We want to offer more opportunities for people.”