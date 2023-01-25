'The need is still there:' As WERA comes to an end, homeless shelters seek other options

Nearing the end of its funds, a Wisconsin housing assistance program will stop accepting applications on Jan. 31, leaving many to seek alternative resources.

The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program (WERA) is the state’s extension of the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, through the U.S. Department of Treasury.

According to a release, the program has paid out over $242 million in benefits since its launch in February 2021, providing assistance to more than 38,000 households across the state. In all, $544 million has been distributed through WERA to combat homelessness and pandemic-related financial hardships.

Now, low remaining funds are bringing the program to an end, with the last applications for assistance due by 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 31. Priority, continues the release, will be given to applicants “facing imminent eviction.”

While WERA dwindles, local shelters say the state’s unhoused population remains steady. The need for assistance, they say, is consistent, regardless of whether help is readily available.

Andy Collura is the Director of the Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter. In the months he’s been in his position, he’s witnessed firsthand the variety of different people who utilize the shelters. He’s also seen how WERA has impacted their lives.

“People come in here, they get job training…they become employed, they get income coming in, they may need that help with the first month’s rent and security deposit, or the first couple of months,” he said. “That’s where WERA was extremely helpful.”

Additionally, WERA provides people who are already housed with financial assistance through difficult times, helping them to avoid eviction.

“There’s also the (homelessness) prevention aspect that WERA comes out with too,” said Collura.

Beyond more permanent housing situations, WERA provides hotel vouchers for people awaiting arrangements in apartments or shelters.

“When we have somebody that’s literally sleeping on the pavement in the cold weather and they can provide a hotel voucher for a few days until we can get them into an intake situation,” said Collura. “Even when somebody gets out of the shelter, they may not have the ideal place right away.”