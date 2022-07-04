Train rides celebrate history and Independence Day in North Freedom

Veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces were treated to free train rides through the Baraboo Hills as part of the Mid-Continent Railway Museum's "Stars and Stripes Weekend" Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s a way to give back to our veterans,” said Andy Spinelli, the museum's vice president. “We have a lot of volunteers that are veterans, and this weekend allows them to take free rides on our railway.”

The train ride is about a 7-mile round trip through the Baraboo Hills in rural Sauk County. The route goes from the museum at East 8948 Museum Road in North Freedom through La Rue and then turns around near the Quartzite Quarry.

“All aboard!” Conductor Kevin Pickar shouts outside the train right before it departs.

Pickar then joins the passengers on the Delaware, Lackawanna & Western coach train. The rail cars were built between 1914 and 1917 and originally served the suburban train riders of New York and New Jersey.

As the passengers settled in for the historic journey, Pickar comes through the car to punch their tickets and make sure they’re on the right train.

Once the train is on on its way to the quarry, Pickar tells the passengers more about the train. For example, the floor is heavy concrete.

“It’s more grounded with concrete flooring and means less wobbling on the tracks,” Pickar said, "which was important because people would have been working on the train, and a smooth ride was important even back then.”

The ride stops outside the Quartzite Quarry to switch the engine for the trip back to the museum. The train conductors use hand signals created over 100 years ago.

“Back in the day every train station had their own hand signals which got to be confusing for everybody,” Spinelli said. “So we’re using those same hand signals that were created and used across the country for switching the engine today.”

The ride also includes going through the town of La Rue and past the historic La Rue Tavern and Dance Hall.

The Mid-Continent Railway Line was abandoned by the company running the Quartzite Mine in 1961 when it was decided to use trucks instead of trains to transport materials. The museum bought the railway line in 1962 and began operating in 1963.

The Mid-Continent Railway Museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, until Sept. 2.

