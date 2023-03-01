In just a few days, the streets of Portage, Baraboo, and many other small towns across the upper Midwest will be flooded with foot traffic. A marathon? A parade? No. It’s a massive shopping event.

The semi-annual Vintage Shop Hop is the stuff of dreams for the small business owner and the eclectic sale seeker alike. On March 3 and 4, the two-day extravaganza boasts 396 stores between Wisconsin and Illinois, each of which fits into one of five categories: Antique and vintage, ladies’ boutiques, upscale consignment, home décor, and vintage barn sale.

It’s the brainchild of Ann Campos, who has been running the show for the past decade.

In her own words, Campos describes the event as “a two-day self-guided road trip.” Two weekends out of each year, she drafts up a long list of stores, a map of their locations, and color codes them based on what they’re selling. From there, participating stores and customers are, in essence, on their own, a choose-your-own-adventure situation.

“I provide you with the map and list, you provide the shenanigans and the fun,” said Campos.

But the Shop Hop wasn’t always the retail tour-de-force it is today. It began as a humble attempt to offer small business owners a reprieve from the post-holiday, pre-spring dry season that seemed to plague them each year. From previous work with small businesses and vintage sellers in an annual barn sale, Campos had gathered that the long stretch of cold separating the bustling holiday sales season from the warm season was a tough time for the retail industry.

“I thought, gee these (small business owners), they must just die on the vine at this time of year,” Campos recalled. “It is like an economic shot in the arm for them in what is traditionally a slow retail period.”

The spring iteration of the longstanding Fall Shop Hop drew in 180 shops in its first year, a humble beginning compared to its current numbers.

“The first year I did it, it was real successful,” she said. “The event’s kind of grown organically by itself every year.”

With growth, however, comes restriction. Campos tends to stick to small businesses as her primary target; no garage sales, no nonprofits. This, she says, allows her to keep the event’s original purpose intact while it continues to expand.

“I want this to be for the small businesses, I want them to do well,” she said. “The Shop Hop has become something for them to depend on.”

On Portage’s West Cook Street, Sharon Wade has been double-checking her stock of vintage furniture and chalk paints, putting sale prices on some of her pieces and coordinating with Craig’s Popcorn Corner to provide snacks for customers as she prepares for her first year participating in the Shop Hop.

For Wade’s store, Beautifully Blemished, an event like the Vintage Shop Hop seems only fitting: The mix of vintage and antique furnishings, chalk paint to enhance the pieces, and clothing and accessories from other vendors fits right into the Hop’s retail categories. The task for Wade is to brace herself for the crowds to come.

“The big thing is just making sure everything is well-stocked in the store,” she said.

Wade also added that she welcomes the opportunity as a chance to share the spotlight with her fellow Portage storefront owners.

“I just hope that we can bring in some business for all the other local businesses,” she said. “Increasing tourism into Portage is my hope.”

Over in Baraboo, staff members at Countryside Refind share similar hopes. A Vintage Shop Hop veteran, the store offers a mix of vintage and modern, specializing in home décor.

Beyond the store’s varied stock, a prize wheel and goodie bags will also be available for Shop Hop customers, which store manager Ann Sardeson says she hopes will help the traveling shoppers keep up their enthusiasm and energy.

“We are all very excited to be participating in it this year,” said Sardeson.“It’s a fun little event.”

While store owners and staff prepare for the barrage of shoppers, the shoppers themselves are making their own preparations. According to Campos, some go all out, gathering to plan months in advance.

“It becomes like an event in itself, the planning,” said Campos. “It’s kind of fun to see that they have so much fun doing it.”

With so many options on locations, store types, and deals, planning in advance may well be required. A full list of the stores involved in the Shop Hop is available at the event’s blogspot page, vintageshophop.blogspot.com.