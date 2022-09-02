Wisconsin Freemasons Lodges to donate equipment to fire departments

In an unassuming building on Baraboo’s Second Avenue, one of the oldest fraternal organizations in the country is preparing to make a contribution to the Baraboo Fire Department at a Sept. 10 celebration.

Over 80 active members comprise the Baraboo Masonic Lodge #34, one of the larger lodges in District 8 of the Wisconsin Freemasons.

Through the work of the Grand Lodge of Wisconsin, which has jurisdiction over all the state’s lodges, and the Wisconsin Masonic Foundation, the state’s lodges have been given the opportunity to distribute Fire Suppression Tools (FST) to their local fire departments.

An FST is a state-of-the-art piece of equipment meant to extinguish flames on burning structures in 30 seconds, and are said to drop temperatures by 1,000 degrees.

According to Baraboo Lodge treasurer and secretary Ted Hall, giving to the community in this way is nothing new for the Freemasons.

“One of our main tenets and virtues is charity to community,” said Hall.

Since 2002, Hall has been a member of the Baraboo Lodge, working with other members to donate winter clothing to schools, raise money for the local food pantry, and more.

Hall says he wants to demystify the Freemasons, connecting the Lodge with more Baraboo residents and organizations. They’ve long been a part of the community: The Ringling brothers are among the more well-known members of the Baraboo Lodge, their aprons proudly displayed in the Lodge.

The Freemasons, he says, are guided by three primary tenets: Charity to community, brotherly love, and faith in deity. Despite the concluding tenet signifying religious faith, Hall says that members can practice any religion, so long as they believe in a deity of some sort.

“We don’t talk politics or religion during meetings,” he said. “It’s a setting where all are accepted.”

There are terms to acceptance, he added. Beyond deity worship, those hoping to become Freemasons must first do so “in their hearts,” said Hall, meaning that they must intrinsically hold values that align with those of the Lodge.

“Our motto is to make good men better,” he said. “We have an alternate side to that: we don't make bad men good.”

An interview process determines if applicants would be the right fit for membership, ensuring that nobody is trying to join for personal gain such as high paying job opportunities or waived traffic tickets.

“We guard against having people join for selfish reasons,” said Hall.

Most of the members Hall joins for meetings — they meet on the first and third Wednesday of each month — or sees at events, he says, are there due to family members being Freemasons or simply because they enjoy the sense of brotherhood that comes with the territory. Others, he said, just want to make positive contributions to their communities, like the FST donation.

Now that the Baraboo Lodge has undergone renovations, including new flooring in the basement and air conditioning, it's Hall’s hope that the community can utilize the space, renting it for events like wedding receptions and birthday parties. The extra petty cash from the rentals, he added, will come in handy in the Freemasons’ quest to do more for their community.