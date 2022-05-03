 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Freedom man charged with repeated child sexual assault

A 17-year-old North Freedom man faces 25 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision after being charged Monday with repeated sexual assault of a child in Sauk County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaint, Mark Lee Taholski Jr. began his assaults against a 10-year-old in 2017. The assaults continued periodically until 2021, the child told an interviewer while talking about the details of what happened March 7 at Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center in Madison, the complaint said.

The felony count alleges at least three acts of first- or second-degree sexual assault of a child.

The child said there were at least 10 assaults over the years and that Taholski also touched the child’s genitals during at least one of the sexual assaults, according to the complaint. The child told the interviewer that Taholski said, “You better not tell anyone,” which led to the child staying silent out of fear of physical harm from Taholski, the complaint said.

During an interview with police, Taholski cried when faced with the allegations and allegedly admitted to sexually assaulting the child multiple times over the course of four years. He said he didn’t know why he committed the assaults, but had stopped because “he knew it was wrong," the complaint said.

Taholski said he could not recall how many times he assaulted the child, but knew he had stopped “a little over a year” ago. He confirmed the child’s description of where each assault took place in Sauk County, according to the complaint.

Taholski is scheduled to make an initial appearance May 18 in Sauk County court.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

