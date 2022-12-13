North Freedom man faces child sexual assault charge

A North Freedom man faces up to 20 years in prison after being charged with sexually assaulting a 6-year-old in 2011.

Daniel Sarmiento, 61, was charged Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court with a felony count of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 years old.

According to the criminal complaint:

A child alleged that in 2011, Sarmiento touched the child in an unwanted sexual way while the child was sharing a bed with Sarmiento and another adult.

During an interview in October 2021, the 16-year-old recounted Sarmiento looking at the child inappropriately when he was around the child’s home. The teen said at the age of 6 Sarmiento repeatedly assaulted the child and “did the same thing several times,” according to the complaint.

In an interview with a Sauk County detective and social worker, Sarmiento denied any allegations that he assaulted a child, claiming that any claims he had were lies.

The detective pointed out that Sarmiento had been accused of similar actions in 2002. No charges were filed against him, per circuit court records. The detective noted in the report that Sarmiento “could not think of one” reason for the allegations being brought against him.

Sarmiento faces a maximum 20 years in prison and up to 60 years of extended supervision for the single felony count.

He is scheduled to make an initial appearance Dec. 21 in court.

