A North Freedom man was recently released on a $10,000 cash bond after being charged with killing his passenger in a January crash in the town of Baraboo.

Timothy Joshua Olson, 22, appeared Feb. 9 in Sauk County Circuit Court to reset a preliminary hearing. He posted bail that same day. The hearing is set for March 30.

Olson made an initial appearance Jan. 30 via video from Sauk County Jail. Prosecutor Margaret Delain requested a $5,000 cash bail. Olson’s defense attorney, Kathryn Hayes, argued for $1,000 cash.

Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett set a $10,000 cash bond with the conditions that Olson maintain absolute sobriety, not possess any alcohol, not enter any business which has the primary purpose of selling alcohol and submit to breath testing if asked by police.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a call around 11:45 p.m. Jan. 22 about a single vehicle crash on County Highway W near Pikes Peak Road. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala was on the north side of the ditch and a utility pole had been knocked down.

The driver, Olson, had called 911 for help. After the crash, a doctor with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital was driving by and stopped to offer assistance, checking on the front seat passenger, who the doctor said was dead.

Olson was interviewed while in an ambulance and allegedly admitted to driving 60 mph. He told officers that he had “two Budweisers” before the crash. Olson claimed the wintry weather conditions caused the crash, but investigation by a Sauk County sheriff’s sergeant did not find any ice or snow in the road.

Olson was taken to St. Clare Hospital via ambulance.

An autopsy three days later by Dr. Jamie Kallan at UW Hospital in Madison found Olson’s passenger had died from blunt force trauma.

A deputy interviewed Olson while he was in the hospital. Olson told the deputy that he thought roughly 10 minutes passed between the doctor offering help and Olson calling 911. A preliminary breath test had a 0.138% result at the hospital just before 2 a.m. A blood draw about an hour earlier resulted in 0.192% alcohol blood content.

Investigation by police indicates Olson went off the road on a curve and crashed the car while driving about 88 mph. The curve has a 45 mph advisory speed sign.

Olson faces felony charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol content and homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle as well as a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer. Deputies noted Olson was unable to provide “an adequate breath” after consenting to a preliminary breath test at the hospital.

The charges carry a maximum prison sentence of 35 years and 25 years of extended supervision.

