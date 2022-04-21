North Freedom man gets probation for sex assault

A former Lyndon Station was sentenced Tuesday after pleading no contest to third-degree sexual assault of an unconscious woman.

Brent Jay Petersen, 21, of North Freedom, was ordered to spend four years on probation. As a condition of the probation, Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett ordered Petersen to six months in local jail with Huber release privileges.

Petersen had initially been charged with second-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 25 years and extended supervision of 15 years, but agreed to enter a plea to the lesser felony offense.

According to the criminal complaint:

Petersen was with a group of people at Lake Red Stone in June 2020, which included a woman who said Petersen repeatedly touched her in an unwanted way until she told him she was uninterested in him romantically.

The group went to a residence later that day, where people consumed alcohol Petersen brought.

The woman said Petersen handed her a mixed drink after she had already been drinking. Afterward, she began to feel dizzy and tired and laid down on a couch. She said Petersen gave her a pillow and laid next to her while the other people went to sleep.

Petersen tried to kiss her and the woman said she pushed him away before passing out. She awoke to one of her friends yelling and was taken to another room where her friend said the pair looked like they were having sex. The woman said she then felt sick and her friend kicked Petersen out of the house.

During a police interview, Petersen said he was drunk and didn’t remember what happened. He said that if there was evidence he assaulted her, it likely happened, the complaint said.

A rape kit exam conducted by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory was positive for Petersen’s DNA.

In a victim impact statement to the court, the woman wrote that she has a hard time knowing who to trust after she was assaulted.

“Over the past year, I continue to have nightmares, flashbacks, and many anxiety attacks that have kept me from being myself,” the woman wrote in the statement.

She also said in the statement that Petersen continually drove past her home, “even though he ... still hasn’t had any reason to be out toward” her residence and family members’ homes.

Other conditions of Petersen’s probation include providing a DNA sample and no contact with the woman, including not driving past her home, as well as registering as a sex offender for 15 years, participating in a sex offender program and maintaining absolute sobriety. Petersen is prohibited from possessing alcohol or controlled substances and must undergo alcohol and other drug assessment and follow-up treatment.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.