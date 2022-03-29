North Freedom man released on bond charged with child abuse

A North Freedom man accused of harming two children while inciting a fight between two others was released on a $1,000 signature bond Monday.

Juan Miguel Bautista III, 38, made an initial appearance Friday in Sauk County Circuit Court where Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock ordered that Bautista have no contact with the children or three others related to the altercation, their residences, schools or places of employment.

Bautista faces a maximum prison sentence of seven years and up to six years of extended supervision for two felony charges of child abuse and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, Bautista and four others were driving around Bluffview in the town of Sumpter around 5 p.m. Thursday when a child in the truck heard Bautista begin to encourage another person to fight with the person sitting next to him in the backseat.

One of the children said Bautista and the other person attacked the individual by getting out of the vehicle and trying to drag the person out of it. When the 16-year-old attempted to stop Bautista, the teen said he bit into her finger, drawing blood. Bautista then turned to the 17-year-old, claiming the teen owed him money. He began to hit the 17-year-old and tried to take money from a nearby bag, the complaint said, but the teen drove the vehicle away from him to a nearby driveway.

A witness said they pulled Bautista away from the vehicle after seeing him attack the teen and the pair who reportedly started the fight left the area.

According to the complaint, the person being attacked told an officer he ran to a nearby home and locked the door, fearful of both Bautista and the other person who had allegedly aimed to harm him. The second individual was not named in the complaint.

Bautista was charged with bail jumping in relation to a pending case in Sauk County where he has been charged with knowingly violating a restraining order. He was released on a signature bond in January with the stipulation that he not commit any crimes.

He is scheduled to return to court April 29.

