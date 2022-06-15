North Freedom woman sentenced for meth conspiracy

A North Freedom woman was sentenced Tuesday in the U.S. Western District Court of Wisconsin for her part in a conspiracy to sell methamphetamine mailed from another state.

Tonia Greenwood, 45, was charged in January 2021 of working with siblings Douglas Mack, of Arizona, and Emily Mack to sell methamphetamine throughout Sauk County. Another conspirator named was D’Angelo Lashore.

According to information released from U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea’s office, Greenwood received multiple packages of methamphetamine between January 2019 and May 2020 from Douglas Mack in the mail. While she had packages sent to her own home, Greenwood also had the parcels sent to friends and neighbors who did not know that she was being sent illegal drugs.

Greenwood kept drugs for herself but sold the rest throughout the county.

The charges were brought after an investigation by the state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration and police authorities, including the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and DeForest Police Department. Other agencies involved include the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and State Line Area Narcotics Team.

U.S. District Judge William M. Conley sentenced Greenwood to 30 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release after she pleaded guilty to her part in the conspiracy.

The Macks also pleaded guilty. Douglas Mack is scheduled to be sentenced July 13 and Emily Mack is set to be sentenced July 14. Lashore was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to attempted possession of meth to sell.

