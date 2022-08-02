 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northbound lane of East St. closed Wednesday

A portion of East Street in Baraboo will be closed Wednesday to accommodate for work by Alliant Energy, according to a release from the Baraboo Police Department.

The northbound lane of East Street, from Water Street to Second Street, will be closed from roughly 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Traffic driving from the east on Water Street will be routed to Ash Street. Drivers from the west will be rerouted to Rosaline Street, then Second Street, and back to East Street.

