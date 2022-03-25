Oak Park Place resident donates vehicle dubbed 'The Max-Mobile' after late service dog

The legacy of a well-loved service dog will go on within the community every time people see his photo on the side of a chocolate brown Dodge van dubbed “The Max-Mobile,” which was donated Friday to Oak Park Place by the dog's owner.

Bob Biege, 86, had Max in his life for 13 years, until the longtime service dog, an Australian labradoodle, died Wednesday. Biege had planned to have Max by his side during the surprise celebration as they unveiled the new transportation.

“He was extremely smart,” Biege said as he looked at photos of Max in a book he recently had made.

Max was a dog who didn’t enjoy the company of other dogs, but adored people. He could open doors to take himself out for a bathroom break and passed an American Kennel Club test in roughly an eighth of the time it takes most dogs.

In an epitaph to Max, Biege is quoted as saying that “Max was not my whole life, but he made my life whole.” Biege plans to be buried next to him in a cemetery outside of Rock Springs.

Now others will continue to enjoy Max’s smiling face on the side of the 2022 vehicle Biege decided he should get for the facility. He and others will be driven to medical appointments in the new Max-Mobile, which means the bus they had been using can go back to its original purpose of transporting groups on outings.

“I never knew what to say when I called down here, and so I started saying, ‘Can I rent the limo?’ Biege said. “Now, they’re going to refer to it, hopefully, as ‘Is Max busy Tuesday at 3 o’clock?’ And you know, there’s a little humor involved.”

Biege said he had recently needed to make an adjustment to a trust he had come into and decided he wanted to see happiness in those around him.

“I thought, ‘Why is all of this going to be after I go? Why don’t I give it away now and see people excited about it?’” Biege said.

Director of Activities Trish Good said staff at the facility were surprised and excited when Biege proposed the idea.

“Floored, totally floored,” Good said. “But we kept it all hush-hush.”

Staff members turned the donation into a game of sorts for residents, asking them to guess at the front desk. Biege hasn’t lived at Oak Park Place for much longer than a year, so people were stumped in their attempts. Even as “The Max-Mobile” pulled up, they weren’t completely certain.

“This is something that kind of blows their mind,” Good said.

During the event unveiling his identity, residents approached Biege to tell him his donation was “a wonderful thing to do” and expressed their gratitude for the roughly $88,000 vehicle.

Good said the van will get its use for years since it has fewer than 10 miles on it.

“We needed it so bad,” Good said. “It really is a huge blessing to us, so people will be blessed for a long time to come.”

Hayden Frank drove the van in under the awning as a small group of residents gathered to see the new ride. Features on the new van should be helpful to ensure a safe and comfortable ride for residents, Good said. Frank said the description of the vehicle includes features such as heated seats, an adaptive cruise control and an automatic ramp with hydraulic lift called a “mechanical kneeling system” that lowers to accommodate multiple levels.

Biege, who grew up in Reedsburg, has been involved in projects that feature dogs for years. He helped design both the Reedsburg and Baraboo dog parks, and as part of the Baraboo Rotary club worked more than a decade ago to donate oxygen masks for animals who survive fires.

Now a van bearing the face of his beloved Max will be a part of a community.

“I don’t think when we leave, we should take a bunch of stuff with us,” Biege said. “I think what we leave behind is more important.”

