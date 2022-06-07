Ochsner Park Zoo closed after vandals attempt to release animals; owls and otters missing

Baraboo police officers are investigating a break-in at the Ochsner Park Zoo after staff arrived around 6 a.m. Tuesday to find the gates to the zoo cut and a number of animal enclosures open.
Luckily, said Mike Hardy, director of the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, most of the animals decided to stay in their spaces rather than wander outside of the zoo.
“A couple of the gates were cut and the gates to the exhibits were just open,” Hardy said. “They did that to a couple of other exhibits as well, but the animals chose not to leave. I think their goal was to let the animals out.”
For instance, the monkey exhibit was open, but none of the monkeys left the enclosure. There were no other signs of vandalism and none of the donation boxes were disturbed, prompting zoo staff to assume the break-in was not motivated by money, Hardy said.
Despite most of the animals, including the ones perceived to be more dangerous like the bears and wolves, not leaving their enclosures, four did go missing. Two great horned owls and two river otters are unaccounted for and zoo staff are searching near the area. They still had not been found as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Most of the animals kept there were either rescued from humans looking to raise exotic pets or rehabilitated from the wild and would have died without human intervention. Like Taglu, an Alaskan bear cub who was orphaned from his mother before becoming a year old and would have died without her guidance.
The owls are the few birds at the zoo capable of flight and have clear eyesight, Hardy said, so they would know how to find food despite being raised around humans. The hope is that they would find refuge in the nearby wooded area of the park. The otters were also hand raised, one from a Montana zoo and the other born in the wild but was brought up by a rehabilitator. The owls were brought to the zoo from a local rehabilitation facility.
“They’re not used to fending for themselves so they would have to learn that,” Hardy said. “It’s hard to say if they would stick around or not. The otters, we’re kind of hoping they’ll get hungry and come back.”
The otters would most likely seek out the river, given their natural habitat, Hardy said. The owls are nocturnal animals, so they will be more active during the night hours. Zoo staff are searching the area and making an attempt to lure the animals back. If a member of the public sees one of the missing zoo animals, Hardy said they should not approach them, but call the Baraboo Police Department at 608-356-4895.
Ochsner Park Zoo will be closed throughout Tuesday. Staff are looking to reopen Wednesday, but could potentially be closed for another day depending on whether they feel the facility is fully secured again.
“The animals that are there are all safe now, they’re all healthy,” Hardy said. “There was no physical damage other than the locks that were cut and a door that was kicked in.”
Police are investigating the break in and reviewing surveillance footage from the night and early morning hours.
According to a statement from Rob Sinden, interim Baraboo police chief, anyone with information about the animals or the break in should contact the department. Sinden urged the public not to touch the animals, because while friendly to humans, they are animals and will try to bite if picked up.
Two great horned owls, one shown here, escaped the Ochsner Park Zoo after a group or individual broke into the facility by cutting gate locks and opening enclosures in what looks to be encouraging animals to leave the zoo.
Two river otters, seen here in their Ochsner Park Zoo enclosure, wandered away from the facility some time during the late night hours of Monday and before 6 a.m. Tuesday when an individual or a group broke into the zoo and cut through gate locks in what looks to be a way of encouraging the animals to abandon the zoo for the wild. All of the animals that are missing, including two great horned owls, were raised by humans and less likely to survive on their own.