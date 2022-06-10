Ochsner Park Zoo owl to be isolated for a month after being found with injuries

One of the great horned owls missing from the Ochsner Park Zoo made his way home Friday after being found injured roughly four miles from Baraboo.
Jerry the owl was found Thursday in a field near County Highway A, said Mike Hardy, director of the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.
“He’s going to be off exhibit for about a month because he did have some injuries, so he’ll be in an isolated area at the zoo,” Hardy said.
The owl had two wing fractures and a minor eye injury when the zookeepers found him after police received a call about Jerry potentially being spotted. He was taken to his UW veterinarian, where he was examined and properly identified. The owl then stayed overnight to be monitored before being brought back midday Friday, Hardy said. Despite being injured, he is eating well and generally healthy, per the veterinarian.
The other great horned owl, Linda, has not yet been recovered.
Both owls left their zoo enclosure some time between Monday night and 6 a.m. Tuesday, when zoo staff arrived to find locks cut through a damaged door. Interim Baraboo Police Chief Rob Sinden said investigators believe, based on examination of the vandalism, that it was a group of people.
Overall, 15 locks were cut through and doors to animal enclosures as well as the exterior doors to the zoo were left open. While most of the animals remained in their habitat area, the pair of river otters and the two great horned owls left the facility. The otters were found together Tuesday afternoon, spotted playing along Baraboo River by kayakers.
Sinden said that the people who broke in had tried to open the enclosure where two rescued bears reside, but were unsuccessful. None of the animals considered dangerous to the public were let out, though Hardy said because of their upbringing around humans, even if the young bears did escape they would likely just run away if encountering a stranger. A majority of the animals at the zoo are rehabilitated or rescued, which means they are unable to fend for themselves in the wild.
The veterinarian was unable to pinpoint how Jerry was injured, but Hardy said he likely hit a sign or swiped a moving vehicle. Unlike most of the birds kept at the zoo, both owls have the ability to fly and good eyesight. They were brought to the facility by a local wildlife rehabilitation facility.
Despite having mobility, because they were imprinted on humans while so young, they do not know how to hunt for themselves or defend themselves in the wild.
This is why Hardy said zoo staff are hopeful Linda is still nearby the zoo and may be lured back by the promise of food.
“They believe they’ve seen her around the zoo in the past, so we don’t think she’s gone too far yet,” Hardy said. “But more than likely, she probably is getting more weak because of not knowing how to hunt, so we’re continuing to look.”
In the three days the animals have been missing, calls have come from within the community, the county and even as far away as Watertown.
“We’re getting quite a few different calls and it’s actually really nice that so many people care that much that they’re calling in injured animals or trying to help out with different injured animals,” Hardy said. “That’s very nice to hear. The intent is all really good out there and we’re happy to hear that.”
1 of 9
122921-bara-news-zoo-01
Sinbad the llama eats hay Tuesday afternoon at Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo. The llama, donkey and wolf shelter burned down in a fire of undetermined cause Dec. 14.
Ochsner Park Zoo Manager Katie Gries picks up one of the two opossums recently added to the zoo, Ethel, during a visit to their habitat to feed them Thursday. Ethel and Lucy, sitting in the crate, were rescued after their mother was hit and killed by a car and the siblings escaped her pouch before being found. The pair will serve as ambassador animals.
Ochsner Park Zoo Manager Katie Gries holds Lucy, one of two new additions to the zoo, Thursday, while feeding her and sibling Ethel. The pair are rescues who will serve as ambassador animals at the zoo.
Sinbad the llama eats hay Tuesday afternoon at Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo. The llama, donkey and wolf shelter burned down in a fire of undetermined cause Dec. 14.
SUSAN ENDRES, News Republic
072121-bara-news-zoo1
Ochsner Park Zoo Manager Katie Gries picks up one of the two opossums recently added to the zoo, Ethel, during a visit to their habitat to feed them Thursday. Ethel and Lucy, sitting in the crate, were rescued after their mother was hit and killed by a car and the siblings escaped her pouch before being found. The pair will serve as ambassador animals.
BRIDGET COOKE/News Republic
New bear at Ochsner Park Zoo
An emu peers through its fencing at the Ochsner Park Zoo.
SUSAN ENDRES/News Republic
072121-bara-news-zoo3
Taglu the black bear cub enjoys time in a tree Monday at the Ochsner Park Zoo. Taglu, an orphaned cub from Alaska, arrived at the zoo Friday and had his first day in the exhibit Monday.
BRIDGET COOKE/News Republic
122921-bara-news-zoo-wolf2
A wolf roams its pasture Tuesday afternoon at Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo. The former llama, donkey and wolf shelter burned down in a fire of undetermined cause Dec. 14.
SUSAN ENDRES, News Republic
072121-bara-news-zoo2
Ochsner Park Zoo Manager Katie Gries holds Lucy, one of two new additions to the zoo, Thursday, while feeding her and sibling Ethel. The pair are rescues who will serve as ambassador animals at the zoo.
BRIDGET COOKE/News Republic
072121-bara-news-zoo4
Taglu, an orphaned black bear cub who arrived Friday from Alaska, enjoys time in a tree Monday on his first day in exhibit at the Ochsner Park Zoo.
BRIDGET COOKE/News Republic
010221-bara-news-bear-04
Apollo, an arctic fox, looks Thursday out of the Ochsner Park Zoo exhibit he now shares with an 11-month-old black bear cub called Miska in Baraboo.
SUSAN ENDRES, News Republic
010221-bara-news-bear-01
Miska, a black bear cub, ventures into her exhibit Thursday afternoon with arctic fox Apollo at Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo.
SUSAN ENDRES/News Republic
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
A Lodi man faces more than half a century in prison after an alleged drunken driving crash outside of Baraboo killed his passenger, a 23-year-old Rio man.
One of the two great horned owls kept at the Ochsner Park Zoo was found Thursday and treated for wing fractures before coming back to the zoo Friday. The second owl remains missing but staff members are hopeful she is nearby the facility and can be lured back with the promise of food.