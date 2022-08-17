Officials reveal draft of Baraboo ambulance, fire agreement

A joint meeting of the Baraboo District Ambulance Service and Baraboo City Council revealed the potential changes proposed by the ad hoc consolidation committee aimed to help the fire and EMS services combine into one agency.

One was the budgetary process, as explained by contracted City Attorney Steve Zach.

“We had a lot of discussion about what’s practical in terms of how this would run out to the communities,” Zach said.

On the first day of September every year, the commission in charge of the emergency agencies has to submit a proposed budget. Currently, there is a BDAS Commission, which is made up of members from each community the district serves. The EMS district includes the city of Baraboo, village of West Baraboo and the towns of Baraboo, Greenfield, Fairfield, as well as parts of the towns of Excelsior and Sumpter.

The members are given until Oct. 15 to provide feedback during a meeting from the community. The commission has to adopt its budget by Nov. 1 and then distribute it to every member community within three days in order for the municipalities to incorporate the expense into their budgets.

The cost for membership within the EMS district has been based on population, but with the newly proposed agreement, that would change to incorporate a formula used by the fire department. Costs would change with the new agreement to incorporate the number of people within the municipality, the calls for service there and its assessed value.

After consolidation, staff from the city of Baraboo or its designee would oversee daily financial records for the service and bill the agency for the work.

“It’s complicated enough that you need folks on a day-to-day basis, who handle this all the time, to have them involved in that,” Zach said. “That was a request by the city we’ve included in the draft.”

In the past, BDAS had overseen its own finances, which led to an audit revealing negligent billing practices that lost the district hundreds of thousands of dollars, namely due to a lack of oversight which led to outstanding invoices that had to be written off.

The agreement also creates a personnel board, which aligns with state statute requirements already in use by the fire department, to serve as a group separate from the commission to oversee workers.

Part of the consolidation includes joining under one new roof, an upgrade from the current arrangement in which BDAS leases space in the Baraboo Fire Department building. City planners have been working toward a newly built emergency services building for years, though recent cost and city development projections have shifted the focus to potentially building two stations within the city: one central hub and a satellite facility.

Once the proposed facilities are built, the city would retain ownership and cost of the building while the agency would be responsible for the operational costs. A benefit for both groups would be cross-training employees, said Fire Chief Kevin Stieve, as volunteer emergency responders are harder to recruit for a number of departments and EMT services throughout the country.

Another notable change would be the composition of the commission.

City Administrator Casey Bradley said a significant change would be the reduction in power from city membership. The initial consolidation study showed a significant concern over the “city’s ability to force things through,” Bradley said.

Through the agreement, Baraboo would no longer have a majority voting stake despite remaining the highest financial contributor. The city is “50% at max,” Bradley said, which means the city has the same voting weight as the rest of the district members.

“We collectively have to work together to get things done,” Bradley said. “And that’s probably the biggest issue I saw and heard throughout this report. We tried to address that in here so everybody is basically on an equal par even though the city is still going to be the bulk funding agency of this agreement.”