Officials secure federal funding, outline plans for Baraboo Riverwalk project

The recently passed $1.66 trillion federal spending bill carries more local significance this year for Baraboo organizers anxious to create a new connection between the downtown area and its riverwalk in a way that makes it accessible for all.

City Administrator Casey Bradley said the project has a number of elements to it, but the $500,000 secured through work with U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin ensures the work can continue.

“Obviously, cost is the biggest hurdle we have to overcome,” Bradley said. “We’re trying to find the best option that’s most cost-effective in this process.”

When the city initially asked the legislators to request the funding, inflation and the costs of materials were different. So the estimate they provided is not enough for the work. Another problem is a recent study by MSA Professionals found that the existing overlook between Water and First streets cannot be reused due to its condition.

“That estimate has gone out the window,” Bradley said. “Everything is substantially more expensive than what we thought.”

Tax Increment Finance District 10 spans the area. City officials aim to use tax funding generated from gradual development within the district the fund the work.

While the $500,000 has now been secured for the project, the money is not yet in city coffers, Bradley said.

“The next steps for us at this point are waiting to see which federal agency it will flow through,” Bradley said. “They’ll assign the funding and whatever requirements they have, but it’s basically Congress’ approved project, so at this point, it will just be a matter of what the process is to get the funding.”

The project aims to beautify the riverside area where industrial buildings have long stood, said Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Mike Hardy. It includes a pedestrian bridge crossing from a proposed new park near City Hall to Kiwanis Park along Water Street and an extension across the roadway to an Americans with Disabilities Act-qualified walk-up to the open overlook.

“It’s going to have a huge impact on this area, just aesthetically,” Hardy said. “It’s going to be an opportunity for those residents living close to the area where they can come and enjoy the river.”

Connecting downtown to the Baraboo Riverwalk is a vital piece of the work, Hardy said, referring to the federal funding as “a very good start” and a “much-needed boost” needed to commence the project that has been on the minds of city workers for decades.

The area includes old industrial land that might include contaminants, and another major hurdle will be relocating an Alliant Energy substation currently between the Baraboo River and the alley. The city has been working with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to obtain a stewardship grant to help pay for the work.

“We want to take that whole brownfield area and turn it into something that is a resource for the community and help revitalize that area of downtown,” Bradley said.

The city already purchased buildings in the 100 block of Walnut Street and tore them down, making way for a riverwalk extension to the newly constructed Rapid River Apartments building.

Plans include acquiring the I Am Dairy facility at 105 Vine St. by April. The business is set to build anew elsewhere within Baraboo. The city already acquired a $153,000 stewardship grant to help with that piece of the project.

“The DNR is committed to our overall mission,” Bradley said. “It’ll be a multiyear process of applying for grants and getting a lot of that stuff done. Tear down and cleanup is going to be a long process.”

From there, planners intend to finalize the development agreement with the developers of Rapid River Apartments, which was built by Three Amigos Property Management LLC, of Tomah, for a mixed-use building in the 200 block of Lynn Street. The building would have both living and commercial space.

Throughout the year, the goal is to secure the funding for the cost of the relocation of the substation and seek grants to pay for both the park and the extension of the riverwalk.

Bradley said development of the mixed-use property is slated to begin in late summer or early fall of 2024 as city planners continue to try to secure grants through the DNR and complete projects as the funding is received.

Organizers within the parks department aim to avoid using any city tax levy dollars for the development of the park or recreational spaces, which also includes plans for an outdoor fitness center and gathering spaces. Instead, their goal is to use grant funding and any donations they can secure.

“It’s hard to be patient with things that are as exciting as this, but it’s going to have a huge impact in this area,” Hardy said. “It’s just going to take us a little time to get there.”

