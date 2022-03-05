Officials take first steps for replacement as Baraboo police chief announces retirement

After more than a decade, Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf has announced he will have his last day in charge of the department May 6.

“I very much appreciate all of the people I’ve worked with all over the years,” Schauf said. “I think relationships have been the most important part of this job and I appreciate the people who have been there for me and for the department and the community.”

Schauf began as a sergeant with the Baraboo Police Department in 1999, when he transferred from the Eau Claire Police Department, and then became a lieutenant and supervisor of patrol operations in 2002.

“I’m not done, I’ll say that,” Schauf said. “I don’t know what that means, but I’m not done.”

Under Wisconsin Statute 62.13, the city Police and Fire Commission will be the body that chooses the next police chief.

City Administrator Casey Bradley said the aim now is to ensure the description of the position is updated to reflect the wishes of council members through the city strategic plan.

“It doesn’t make sense to have them do a strategic plan that says, ‘Hey, we’d like to see the police department do X, Y, and Z’ and then not incorporate that into a brand new hire,” Bradley said.

The first conversations around the strategic plan were more general, larger ideas, not detailed changes, but once the description is updated with current priorities the commission will begin its work, Bradley said. It is more important to find the right person rather than worrying over having an interim chief for a short time, he said.

“He’s led the department for a long time,” Bradley said. “I think everyone’s sad to see him go, but it’s part of the process. He’s done a lot for the department.”

Police and Fire Commission President Paul Kujak said the hiring process has not yet begun as they await direction from the council. He credited Schauf for the work the chief has done both publicly and without a spotlight, which is something Schauf himself has said he hopes to avoid as he leaves.

“Chief Schauf has touched many lives in a positive way in his tenure here in Baraboo,” Kujak said. “He’s been an exemplary police officer as well as chief. He’s done so many incredible things people will never know about, behind the scenes, and this community could not have been more fortunate than to have Chief Schauf as our chief for his time here.”

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

