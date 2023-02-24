“The Oak street new iron bridge was the center of attention Sunday for our people, men, women, and children,” the April 4, 1890 edition of the Baraboo News Republic reported, “who assembled to watch the workmen place the several parts of the bridge in their respective positions.”

A massive stone abutment, located at Baraboo’s Oak and Water streets, was the only remaining trace of the iron High Bridge, completed and opened in 1890. It remains no longer. This past week, the City of Baraboo disassembled it. The existing structure was unsafe and was cost prohibitive to fix.

In its place, the city is planning on constructing a new overlook at the site, with an ADA path that will connect downtown Baraboo to the Baraboo Riverwalk below.

“Structural engineers contracted by the City determined that the abutment could not be saved for use as an overlook due to significant erosion, failed supports due to age, and deteriorated stone which failed several structural tests,” noted Mike Hardy, Baraboo Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Director.

The new overlook and path plan is well underway. The site will have an overlook, a path, and a 24- to 26-stall parking lot to serve parks, river access, and businesses in the area. Hardy said, “We are currently working to get final construction plans going and additional funding raised to have this completed as soon as funding allows.”

The City has hopes that the project can be completed in the next 12 to 24 months.

Casey Bradley, Baraboo City Administrator, said, “We have $500,000 for the ramp portion of the project and are working with state agencies for grant funding for the other parts of the project now.”

Hardy said, “As we are completing the project with grants, donations, Park Impact Fees, and TIF dollars, with no tax levy planned, it may be done in phases depending on how fast we can receive outside funding.” He anticipates Phase 1 to begin in the next few months.

The High Bridge, of which the abutment was the only thing that remained of it, was 620 feet long, 58 feet high, and was 26 feet above the waters of the Baraboo River. It was replaced by the Broadway Bridge in 1928. The High Bridge was torn down the following year.

The July 20, 1929 edition of the Baraboo News Republic reported, “The last overhead span of the old high bridge went down yesterday.” The story continued, “Removing of the bridge greatly improves the view from either the Ash street bridge or the Broadway bridge although the river at this point has an unfamiliar appearance without the old rusty red framework looming up above the dam.”

The view will be improved again soon in Baraboo with the construction of the new overlook. It will, for a time, have an unfamiliar, though welcomed, appearance, what with the old unsafe stone abutment gone, there for over 100 years.