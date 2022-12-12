On National Day of the Horse, locals are thankful for their caring nature

Grace is her name. Grace loves to be around everyone. She’s a new mother. Her baby is named Max. Grace receives a lot of attention. She’s tall, about 15.2 hands. She’s a quarter horse sorrel appendix mare. Grace is a therapy horse.

She’s one of many horses at BREATHE which stands for Baraboo River Equine-Assisted Therapies, Inc., a PATH-member therapeutic riding center in Sauk County. The non-profit provides equine-assisted activities and therapies to children and adults with special needs, while supporting the physical, mental, and emotional health of each individual in their interaction with horses and staff.

More experienced riders ride sweet Grace. Others ride BREATHE’s horses like Scooter, a mini pony bay gelding; Ace, a POA red roan gelding; Alma, a Norwegian Fjord dun mare; Selah, a quarter horse chestnut mare, and other horses.

Jonathan rode a horse at BREATHE. Jonathan is a 15-year-old with cerebral palsy. He was facing a major surgery on his heel cords that would have put him in a wheelchair for a year. Jonathan’s doctor told him that if he kept riding horses he wouldn’t have to have surgery because the heel cords were stretching on their own because of all the horse riding.

“He was beaming ear to ear,” remembered Chris Singer, BREATHE’s executive director. “And so were his parents. And, Jonathan is still riding today, five years later!”

Chris and Ed Singer founded BREATHE in 2016. They’ve served, thus far, around 220 individuals since they opened the non-profit. In the summer, they serve up to 60 participants each week. This last year, they had clients come from six different counties.

“Horses,” Singer said, “are amazing in their ability to read human body language and emotion. They will often mirror those feelings and emotions back to you.”

Singer got her first horse at the age of 10.

“That horse changed my life,” she said. “He gave me something to look forward to every day; got me outside and physically active; and connected me to a whole new world of friends, and learning, and growth.”

There’s a world not far away from BREATHE, for two special-needs students, that is expanding with friends, and learning, and growth, and horses. It’s part of Baraboo School District’s Transitions Plus program, serving special needs students, aged 18 to 21, with life and job skills.

Shelley Mordini runs the program.

“Two students wanted to work with animals,” she said. “So, I found someone who had goats and that led me to horses.”

The horses used in the program are named Blaze, a pony, and Silk, an Appaloosa. The students clean them, groom them, learn about how to care for them. They gain knowledge. They gain experience. It gives them a leg up when applying for animal-related jobs once they leave the program.

“I like to see how well they take to it,” Mordini said of the students. “Watching them interact with the horses is really something.”

“Learning to handle a 1,200-pound animal is very empowering,” Singer said, “especially to a child with disabilities who has little control over other areas of their life.”

Life can be a challenge. Having horses around can make it less so.

Like in nearby La Valle. It’s there that Barbara Knopf runs VETS (Veterans Equine Trail Services).

VETS is a program for servicemen and women to work with, and heal, with horses. The servicemen and women works hands-on with the horses, learning the ins and outs of horse care.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran herself, Knopf understands the difficult issues many veterans face when they return home, whether it’s mental, such as PTSD, or physical. Working with horses is empowering. It is comforting. It is both.

The non-profit offers services to veterans at no cost to the participant. Donations are accepted of either tack, money, feed, or a helping hand.

Grace is tall but other therapy horses in the area are bigger. Some are smaller. No matter. They’re offering themselves to those who are eager to grow in one way or another.

“They have a lot of talents and gifts that you can see if you stop for a moment,” said Mordini of her horse-loving students.

Connie, struggling with PTSD, was a client at BREATHE. She said, “A space of peace was created as I helped brush their beautiful coats. As I continued to learn more about horses, I learned so much about myself, and my abilities, too.”

Horses like Blaze and Ace; Alma and Silk return, warmly and lovingly, to their respective barns. And Jonathan, smiling ear to ear, rides on.