On National Meth Awareness Day, Sauk County wants residents to be aware of local meth use

There is a feeling of euphoria. Methamphetamine, a stimulant, rapidly increases dopamine, the chemical in the brain that stimulates feelings of pleasure and motivation, problem-solving and memory.

Then there is the crash. The irritability. The depression. Meth use may permanently damage the brain cells that produce dopamine, and serotonin, too. One’s brain, with meth, is impaired, causing a deterioration of thought-related skills.

There is also the heart to consider. Meth can raise blood pressure, constrict blood vessels, speed up heart rates, cause heart muscles to collapse.

Also, one’s immune system can weaken. Kidneys can be damaged, too. Teeth might decay. One’s skin can develop sores because meth users often get itchy, sometimes violently so.

About 1 million Americans could be using meth, according to the National Institute of Drug Abuse. Nearly 2 million people might have tried some form of meth within the last year. Sauk County, and the surrounding areas, are not immune to these numbers.

Sauk County Public Health, Sauk County’s law enforcement divisions, Sauk County Human Services, and other organizations are supporting those affected by meth addiction and are eager to help make the area healthier.

“There are windows of opportunity,” said Sara Jesse, community health strategist at Sauk County Public Health. “We want to provide more for our community. Provide deeper care. Provide wraparound services for those that need it.”

Jesse has seen, in recent years, a rise in the severity of meth addiction with the introduction into the drug market of fentanyl. Meth is being laced with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

Jesse noted that the overall deaths for fentanyl and stimulants have spiked in recent years in Sauk County. In 2020, there were 21 overdose deaths in the county and 19 of those involved fentanyl. Additionally, from those 21 overdose deaths, nine were meth related.

Sauk County is above the state average in meth deaths.

“Local meth use has remained about the same this year as it has in previous years,” said Detective Sergeant Scott Steinhorst, supervisor of the Sauk County Drug Task Force. Employed by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office for 20 years, Steinhorst said, “We have had a significant increase in the prevalence of the drug beginning around 2016.” He continued, “The prevalence has continued to increase in the subsequent years.”

Steinhorst noted that, thus far in 2022, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office made 23 arrests for methamphetamine related charges. In 2021, the Sauk County Drug Force seized a total of 723.59 grams of meth.

Meth, Jesse said, “is cheap, powerful, and addictive.” Add fentanyl, she warned, even more so. Currently, the street price for meth is around $100 a gram. Most of the meth in Sauk County is coming from Mexico. It is more powerful and potent than locally produced meth. “It’s easy to find,” Jesse said, “and cheap.”

Local organizations, then, have their work cut out for them.

Sauk County Human Services has Recovery Connections, a program that supports Sauk County residents’ physical and mental health during drug recovery. This program includes treatment assisted by medication; connections to peer support groups, medical care, treatment for substance use disorders, and mental health services; recovery and treatment plans that are custom-made; referrals to services for education, employment, housing, health, food assistance, insurance, and more; and social support.

“You can come back from meth,” Jesse said. “Sauk County is here to maintain support and give wraparound care.”

In June of 2022, Sauk County created a Mental Health Action Team, designed to assess the county’s access, or lack thereof, of mental health services. “There are not enough providers,” Jesse said. “And if you’re on a waiting list it can take several months to be seen.”

The ratio of population to mental health providers in Sauk County is 560:1. For the state of Wisconsin as a whole, it’s 440:1. Some 14% of Sauk County adults report frequent mental distress, one point higher than the state. In a 2021 Sauk County Community Health Needs Assessment Survey, the two biggest reasons mental health services are challenging for residents are cost and long wait lists.

The Mental Health Action Team is currently looking at the available data and trends and is prioritizing solutions.

As for the criminal element of drug activity in the area, Steinhorst suggested calling local law enforcement or visiting Sauk County Crime Stoppers online (all of which can be done anonymously).

“The vast majority of our successful drug cases begins with a tip from the public,” he said.

“This affects us all,” Jesse said. With local agencies and organizations helping with the meth crisis, the effects can be positive. We all benefit with a healthier community.”