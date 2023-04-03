There is a mirror in the Al Berhman Elementary School library. It’s a book and the child reading it is seeing herself as the hero of that story.

There is a window in the Gordon L. Willson Elementary School library. It’s a book and the child reading it sees the lives of others and, by doing so, learns a little something about empathy.

There is a sliding glass door at the East Elementary School library. It’s a book and the child reading it has stepped into a new world – maybe during the Ming Dynasty, or on a planet a zillion miles away, or a circus tent down the block. The world of the book is as real as the real world.

Librarians at all of Baraboo School District's schools offer children mirrors, windows, and sliding glass doors. It was children’s literature researcher Rudine Sims Bishop who wrote about such things. Books can be mirrors that reflect the lives of readers. Books can be windows into the realities of others. Books can be sliding glass doors that allow readers to walk into the author’s world and be a part of it.

“The excitement. The twinkle in their eye. Them hugging a book. Watching a kid's face light up.” These are some of the things that Karen Nelson, a Baraboo School District elementary school librarian, loves seeing every day at work.

“There’s something out there for everybody,” she said. Those somethings are books. She is dedicated to that fact – making sure the school's library stacks are as diverse as possible and offering up whatever anyone might want, or discover, whether it be a book about wizards or the weather; penguins or Persephone; very hungry caterpillars or Civil War captains.

“We want to provide all the materials a child needs to succeed,” Nelson said. She’s been providing them in the district the last 10 years.

She remembers the materials that she read as a child that helped her succeed. The first book she loved was “Charlotte’s Web.” The Boxcar Children series also spoke to her.

She appreciates how series like the Harry Potter books, graphic novels, and historical fiction have captured the imaginations of today’s youth, like Wilbur and Charlotte did for her. “It warms my heart.”

Nelson considers herself still a kid at heart. She said she’s a bit of a ham, an actor. She likes reading books aloud to the kids; using different voices; playing it up to get reactions. “It’s so much fun to play with a book,” she said. And that fun is felt in the students she interacts with.

“To hear their belly laugh,” she said, “means that I’ve hooked them.”

Nelson, and her fellow Baraboo School District media specialists which include Charity Herman, Audrey Wedig, and others, wants to be there for whatever a student might want. It might be learning about the science of sea ice. It might mean being a swashbuckling pirate on the open sea.

There are countless worlds to discover in the district’s libraries. To remind people of that fact, Baraboo School District’s annual Family Literacy Night is coming soon. The event, for all ages, takes place at Baraboo High School on April 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will feature guest readers, a magician, and, of course, books.

Also, undoubtedly, the night will be filled with mirrors, windows, and sliding glass doors.