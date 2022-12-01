On National Special Education Day, area schools honor all that is special

Annie Zekas is a junior at Reedsburg Area High School. She’s quite active at the school, meeting new people and making friends. She likes pizza parties. She a good bowler. She’s a Special Olympics athlete.

Meanwhile, in Portage, a special education student has graduated and is now working part-time in the community, proud of their accomplishments and eager to accomplish more.

Elsewhere, Shelley Mordini, a special education teacher in the Baraboo School District, is in a barn with some special education students. They’re exploring work with horses. The students are grooming the animals.

In Sauk Prairie, they have a special education program called Project SEARCH. It is a national program that serves as a life skills and job training program for students who have completed high school but continue to get special education services from the school district.

All over the area there are special education students doing great things and greatly devoted teachers and staff helping them succeed in school, and in life.

“Each student is unique,” said Theresa Stolpa, director of student services for the Portage Community School District. “Each has individual strengths. We celebrate every day, seeing those strengths brought out in them.”

Dec. 2 is National Special Education Day, which commemorates the signing of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) into law in 1975. IDEA granted access to children with special needs to free and quality public education.

Local students are getting that education every day at area schools.

“We have a group of compassionate teachers,” Stolpa said, “who give 110% every single day to help our students grow.”

Growth is happening at Reedsburg Area High School. It is a Unified Champion School. Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools is a worldwide program for schools Pre-K through university that intentionally promotes meaningful social inclusion by bringing together students with and without intellectual disabilities to create accepting school environments, utilizing three interconnected components: Special Olympics Unified Sports, inclusive youth leadership, and whole school engagement.

“The best part about participating in unified activities,” Zekas said, “is I get to meet new people and do things with my friends.”

Schools can collaborate with Special Olympics by becoming a Unified Champion School. Special Olympics is the world’s largest sports organization for children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities. Special Olympics provides year-round training and activities to 5 million participants in 172 countries. Reedsburg Area High School is one of these Unified Champion Schools.

Madelyn Olson is a junior at the school.

“The best part about participating is that it’s fun and enjoyable to make new friends and see all the high schoolers together.” A member of the school’s student council, Olson said, “For me, inclusion is making sure everyone feels welcome.”

Portage Community School District has approximately 300 students with special needs. The district has a bevy of staff members to help them grow: teachers, speech and language pathologists, vision teachers, psychologists, occupational and physical therapists, and more. Stolpa is eager to expand and strengthen these supports for students.

“Watching these students become more independent; watching their faces light up with their accomplishments. We see successes,” she said, “every single day.”

Success is coming in many forms. In Baraboo, Mordini, one of several district special education teachers, explores various vocations with students, giving them the tools needed to succeed beyond the classroom, as those students begin taking their first steps into adulthood.

With Sauk Prairie School District’s Project SEARCH program, learning how to succeed in adulthood is taught to special education students. Most of the students in the program are between 18 and 21 years of age. The district hosts the Project SEARCH program at Sauk Prairie Healthcare. Lodi, River Valley, and other surrounding school districts send students to Sauk Prairie for the program.

In 2020-21, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, the number of students ages 3-21 who receive special education services under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act was 7.2 million. That is, approximately, 15% of all public school students.

The number of students served in special needs continues to increase. In the last decade, the number has risen by 1 million students. A vast majority of these students spend most of their time in regular education classes.

“Inclusion,” Zekas said, “is you get to know everyone.”

Everyone knowing success, every single day.