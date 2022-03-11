One community, two foes: Randolph, Cambria-Friesland boys basketball meet for spot at state

While separate rural towns, Randolph and Cambria are more like one big community given the short 5.6 mile drive between the two.

Tyler Fischer knows firsthand.

The Randolph high school boys basketball coach graduated from Randolph in 2004 but now works for Didion in Cambria.

“There’s a lot of people with mixed families and they’re all intertwined within the area,” Fischer said. "It's basically one big community."

It’s those interwoven connections that sets quite the stage for Saturday’s WIAA Division 5 sectional final between the Rockets and Hilltoppers at Fond du Lac High School.

“We respect them and know how good they are, and when you talk familiarity, they know a lot about us and we know a lot about them,” Cambria-Friesland coach Derrick Smit said. “We know each other on and off the court, and a lot of them will be teammates the minute the game’s done in track because of the co-op, and that’s the uniqueness of all of that as well.”

Before the sides can join forces on the track, they’ll go to battle for a third time with a trip next week’s Div. 5 state tournament on the line. The Rockets, the top-ranked team in the WisSports.net coaches poll, are no stranger to the state stage.

Randolph (25-2) has won a state-high 10 titles, all in the last 26 years, including a run of four consecutive from 2002-05, in which Fischer captured three (2002-04). Contrast that with the Hilltoppers who have never been to the big dance.

In fact, second-seeded Cambria-Friesland (20-8) will make its first-ever sectional final appearance on Saturday. Like Fischer, Smit is at the helm of his alma mater having graduated from Cambria-Friesland in 1995.

As a sophomore in 1993, Smit helped lead the Toppers to their first, and up until Thursday, only sectional semifinal that season. Things didn’t go according to plan as Smit and company fell to Kohler; however, under Smit’s watch, this year’s Hilltoppers crew flipped the script Thursday, rallying for a 58-49 win over Fall River.

It was an especially memorable night for Smit, and one that the coach feels has been coming for some time. Cambria-Friesland fell to eventual Div. 5 state champion Hustisford in last year’s regional final, and the year prior to that, the Rockets topped the Toppers in the regional final as well.

“Thankfully this year the path was a little different and our guys definitely took advantage of this opportunity,” he said.

But capitalizing on that chance stems exactly from those previous shortcomings, according to Smit.

“The last couple years set the tone for our players this year, just for understanding how hard they have to work. The last couple years set the bar a lot higher than what it has been, and by setting the bar there, I think these kids knew that ‘Hey, this is an opportunity,’” he said of the program’s four straight seasons of 17 wins or more.

“These kids have taken it to set that benchmark even higher, and we’ve been excited about that.”

On the other hand, getting over the hump hasn’t been as much of a struggle for the Rockets. Randolph captured a fourth straight regional championship last Saturday with a 61-46 win over Oshkosh Lourdes.

Sam Grieger and Travis Alvin have been part of each of those triumphs, and with a chance to get back to within in a game of state, the senior tandem came through in the clutch for the Rockets on Thursday. Facing second-ranked Reedsville, the pair combined for 51 points, including 36 in the second half, to help fuel the Rockets to a 74-63 win over the Panthers.

The fact they did so in a game of that magnitude, didn’t shock Fischer at all.

“They’re tough as they come,” he said of Grieger and Alvin, who scored 27 and 24, respectively. “Sam has had a broken hand pretty much three-quarters of the season and only just got cleared. And Travis in our regional final game broke his nose, so they’re tough as they come. Having those two, they’re our captains and our leaders; they put the team on their backs and it makes it easy for us coaches.”

“Just let those two handle it. They’re two special players and special people, and I’m happy to see the success they’re having from all the hard work they’ve put into it.”

The biggest thing that hard work has been going towards is another ticket to the Kohl Center for the Rockets. While Randolph is familiar with the short drive down Highway 151, the Rockets haven’t finished their season at state since 2013, when they captured the most recent of their 10 titles.

The nine-year drought nearly ended two years ago when the Rockets reached the sectional final but were unable to play due to the WIAA shutting down the remainder of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s extended the Rockets’ longest state dry spell since a five-year gap between appearances in 1989 and 1994. Fischer admitted that it would be half-true “to say there’s no pressure,” but the source isn’t where you might expect.

“They know about the history, and I think they’re proud of it; being part of a program with a rich tradition, but I’m not sure if there is pressure there. I think it’s the pressure they put on themselves as a family, that we want to get back there,” he said.

And that history may seem intimidating, but it’s definitely not something Smit and the Hilltoppers are thinking about. Rather, Cambria-Friesland is focused on just getting another chance to take on a team that beat them twice in the regular season.

Randolph swept the two Trailways West meetings 51-42 and 72-27, but the Toppers have nearly been perfect since, only losing their regular season finale while winning each of their other 10 games. For Smit, the key to that success has been the Toppers’ ability to play for one another.

“It seems like it’s someone else, each and every night. We’re relatively balanced and nobody worries about if they’re the leading scorer or how they’re putting the ball in the hoop. They’re just excited about what they can do to help our team win,” he said.

It was seniors Parker Quade and Kevin Papp on Thursday as they scored 19 and 18 points, respectively, to fuel the Toppers win over Fall River. It’s those seniors, on both sides, that will help determine which Trailways West side gets to continue its season and make the divided, yet united, community proud.

“No matter what, you have a Trailways West team heading down to Madison and that’s great,” Fischer said. “I’m hoping for a packed house and I wouldn’t expect anything less.”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

