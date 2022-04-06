One incumbent ousted, another stays on Baraboo council

While two candidates each looked to unseat incumbent Baraboo City Council opponents during the Tuesday election, only one achieved that goal.

Bryant Hazard, who also secured his own incumbent seat in an unopposed Sauk County Board supervisor race, won out against incumbent Mike Plautz with 102 votes to 78, according to unofficial results.

“I’m grateful I won,” Hazard said. “Everybody who’s going to run for a position isn’t going to run and hope to lose.”

Plautz has been a member of the council since January 2010, when he was appointed to replace his ailing predecessor. He said he appreciates support over the years and accepts that residents want to see someone new in the seat.

“I’ll miss the friendships I had on City Council and serving the people, but the people said it’s time for someone else,” Plautz said.

On the bright side, Plautz said he will now have more time to focus on mission trips to other countries, like Haiti and the Philippines, which haven’t been possible in the last two years.

Plautz said he feels most proud of his time on council when they made progress, especially when it was the result of listening to the people. A four-way stop to avoid tragedy at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Oak Street next to Nanny Park and the construction of Baraboo City Hall as well as the soon-to-break-ground public library are at the forefront of that list of accomplishments.

He said he is especially glad the government body was able to form connections despite members’ differences.

“To me, that’s what serving on City Council is all about, it’s being a servant to the people, listening to what they have to say and then taking action on it,” Plautz said. “Even though we were, a lot of times, on different sides of issues, we were always friends. We got along with one another and that’s something you don’t always see in politics today.”

Hazard aims to make progress as well, focusing on all facets of the city, but especially its financial issues which came to light in recent months.

“My goal with both the county and the city is to make them a better place,” Hazard said. “With the city, it’s going to be a lot more difficult because they have financial problems. I’m not saying I’m going to walk in with all the answers ... but I bring in common sense and familiarity with budgets and accounting.”

District 9 incumbent Ald. Kathleen Thurow held onto her seat despite being opposed for the second year in a row by Bob Wood. In unofficial results, Thurow won by a larger margin than in the 2021 spring election, at 169 votes to Wood’s 115 total.

District 6 Ald. John Ellington was reelected in an unopposed race with 145 votes. Candidates will be sworn in to office during a reorganizational meeting April 19 at City Hall.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

